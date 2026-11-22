When people think of television mysteries in the 1980s, there are a few things that come to mind. We’re not talking mystery as a genre; we’re talking about actual questions that viewers were left pondering, things like who shot J.R. on Dallas, who survived the plane crash on Falcon Crest, who survived the massacre at the royal wedding on Dynasty, and even will Sam Beckett ever make the leap home on Quantum Leap. But while those are big fictional mysteries, there’s a real-life mystery that happened 39 years ago today that remains unsolved — and Doctor Who played an unexpected part.

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On the evening of November 22, 1987 — which, ironically, was also a Sunday — two Chicago television stations found their programming disrupted in one of the most bizarre moments ever. While one station, WGN-TV had settled in for the news and PBS affiliate WTTW settled in for Doctor Who, both broadcasts were briefly interrupted by a bootleg version of one of the most iconic pop culture figures of the day: Max Headroom. Here’s how it went down.

First, The News Was Hijacked But it Was Doctor Who That Suffered the Biggest Interruption

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The bizarre Max Headroom incident was actually two hijackings in one night and it started on Chicago’s WGN-TV. At 9:14 p.m. during the sports segment of the station’s The Nine O’clock News, the regular broadcast went black for viewers at home for roughly 15 seconds before returning only it wasn’t the sports they got back. It was a weird broadcast of someone wearing a Max Headroom mask and sunglasses sitting in front of a metal panel. The set up was meant to look like the infamous real Max Headroom. This imposter, however, moved around erratically and the broadcast had no sound other than static and a weird, garbled buzzing. It lasted for just 30 seconds before station engineers were able to cut it off and restore the regular broadcast, which continued sports anchor Dan Roan quipping “Well, if you’re wondering what’s happened, so am I.”

So, you might be asking how Doctor Who is involved with this and that comes about two hours after the WGN-TV hijack. While viewers of local PBS station WTTW were settled in watching the Doctor Who serial “Horror of Fang Rock”, at around11:20 p.m. the faux Max Headroom appeared again but this time it got weird. The audio worked this time, with the figure making random comments, cultural references, strange noises and more. There was weird, random moaning, some rude gestures, feigned defecation, and it ended with his partial bare butt being struck with a flyswatter by a woman wearing a French maid costume. 90 seconds later, it was all over and Doctor Who returned.

To This Day No One Knows Who Is Behind The Insanity — But It’s Not Something That Could Ever Happen Again

As you can imagine, the two hijackings didn’t exactly amuse everyone. The government in particular wasn’t thrilled and the FCC went to work trying to track down the culprits. The FBI also got involved and the consequences for those responsible would have been serious — a $100,000 penalty (in 1980s money), a year in jail, or possibly both. The consequences were so steep because what the fake Max Headroom had done was a violation of federal law. This sort of thing also wasn’t the first time people had seen television broadcasts hijacked. In 1986 there was the so-called Captain Midnight incident in which satellite tech John MacDougall jammed HBO’s satellite signal during the broadcast of The Falcon and the Snowman to broadcast a message for four and a half minutes protesting HBO’s pricing. That act was considered “video terrorism,” prompting change in the law.

But while MacDougall was caught, whoever was behind Max Headroom never was. Despite a significant investigation, the identities of those involve has never been determined. There has been plenty of speculation, much of it centered around possible disgruntled employees or former employees of WGN or the Chicago underground hacker community or others, but nothing has ever panned out. Even with the statute of limitations for the crime running out in 1992 and therefore there being no consequences for owning up to it after that date, no one has come forward. The truth is we might never know who was behind this wild, weird moment in television history — but it is also something that can’t happen again. It was already hard enough to pull of the hijack in 1987 with experts suggesting that it would have required a lot of transmitting power and close proximity to the broadcast towers of both impacted stations in downtown Chicago, but in 2009 television stations in the U.S. changed over from analog signals to digital.

Do you think we’ll ever know who was behind the wild Max Headroom hijacking? Let us know your thoughts and your theories in the comments.