Across the history of television, there have been many iconic shows. Many of the most influential shows revolutionized TV, helping to shape the way stories are told on the small screen, securing themselves lasting legacies among fans that have endured for generations. There are numerous highly regarded shows that are widely celebrated for their impact and influence on modern pop culture, seeming to truly define their respective eras and leave their mark on our collective consciousness. However, not every revolutionary show gets that same level of recognition, as they don’t all achieve the success that their original ideas seem to warrant.

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There are several examples of forgotten TV shows that were better than they get credit for, but even fewer that stand out as being truly ahead of their time. Each of the following shows explored ideas or made use of a format that was truly innovative, even if it wasn’t appreciated at the time. While they each achieved varying levels of success and recognition, they all delivered audiences a small-screen story that was incredibly innovative, and it’s only in hindsight that we can really appreciate just how brilliant their ideas were.

3) The Prisoner (1967-1968)

The history of sci-fi has seen many shows grace the genre, with a number standing out as true landmark titles, particularly among the sci-fi shows of the 1960s. While the likes of Star Trek and Doctor Who continue to deliver great sci-fi stories to fans of the genre, there are many other innovative shows from its history that are unfairly forgotten, such as The Prisoner. The 1967 oddball sci-fi show followed a British intelligence agent who awakens in a mysterious coastal village after resigning from his post, and while it only ran for 17 episodes, it was a show that was truly ahead of its time. Its story combined psychological elements with surreal sci-fi ideas to explore themes of governmental control. By moving away from the episodic storytelling that was typical of the genre at the time, The Prisoner proved itself truly ahead of its time. Had it aired a decade or two later, it might have been remembered as an especially influential show, but instead, it has been all but forgotten despite being a truly brilliant piece of science fiction storytelling.

2) Max Headroom (1987-1988)

The character of Max Headroom had already appeared in a few TV shows before the 1987 TV show aired, but his eponymous series is another show that stands out as having been way ahead of its time. Taking the cyberpunk ideas that surrounded its titular character, Max Headroom was set in a futuristic dystopia ruled over by tyrannical television networks, with even its government controlled by the networks’ executives. Its story follows an investigative journalist who attempts to expose the shady practices of the networks, supported by the computer-rendered eponymous character. The show’s premise, tone, and general presentation all made it way ahead of its time, and despite its short-lived status, it’s remembered as a sci-fi TV show that predicted the future, with its depiction of corporate interests ruling over society retroactively hailed as having been particularly prescient. Had the show aired in the early 2000s, it probably would have been huge, but in the late ’80s, it struggled to find the success it deserved.

1) Twin Peaks (1990-1991)

As small-town sci-fi TV shows have risen massively in popularity over the past 15 years, it’s fair to say that Twin Peaks was remarkably ahead of its time. David Lynch’s 1990 TV show has become a certified cult classic, with audiences still discovering it more than three decades after its initial release. The show’s careful blend of a murder mystery with supernatural horror, soap opera melodrama, and surreal moments of comedy contributed to its identity as a truly unique piece of television, though it was widely dismissed at the time as being too weird for general audiences. Twin Peaks‘ cult following has seen it endure long enough to earn the praise it always deserved, and it’s now hailed as an absolute masterpiece show that continues to defy characterization. Whether you look at its unique approach to its premise and its characters or at the ever-expanding cult following it has amassed, one thing is clear: Twin Peaks was way ahead of its time.