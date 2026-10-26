Monster team-ups were an uncommon occurrence in during the early days of the Americanized Power Rangers series. Throwing a tag team at the rangers wasn’t entirely unheard of, as Goldar and Scorpina joined forces from time to time, a localized leftover from their romantic relationship in the Japanese source material. Whether the monsters preferred to be solo or they just couldn’t agree on a union, Rita and Lord Zedd’s goons typically worked alone beyond bringing a few Puttys along to even the numbers game.

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Fans were given a Halloween treat during MMPR’s second season in an episode titled “Zedd’s Monster Mash,” which resurrected a rogue’s gallery of monstrous meanies to battle our intrepid rangers. As a kid, this was one of the coolest things to watch since seeing so many monsters at the same time was mind-blowing. However, there was one glaring element in the episode that younger viewers might not have noticed when they first watched the episode in 1994. This epic kaiju battle royale had a dark side to it, and similar to the holiday this episode celebrated, masks were a major part of this Halloween trick.

A Morphinominal Power Rangers Halloween Special

It’s Halloween in Angel Grove, and Tommy, Kimberly and Billy are spearheading chaperoned Trick or Treat sessions for its kids. While Billy and Kimberly ruminate about the upcoming Peace Conference (more on that later) as Tommy waits for his group of children to show up at Ernie’s Juice Bar, Lord Zedd schemes from afar. Instead of sending one monster after the Rangers like he normally does, Zedd declares he will send a “ghoulish party” after his most despited teen with attitude, Tommy. His master plan is essentially throw a bunch of darts blindly at the wall and hope one of them sticks – but hey, more monsters!

Zedd’s plan is a success, and Tommy is banished to the Dark Dimension where he is forced to fight against a group of familiar foes. Kimberly and Billy take note of Tommy’s extended absence, and with Zordon’s help locate their missing comrade and lend a helping hand, along with a karate chop.

The Royal Rumble continues as more rangers and more monsters enter the fray, forcing Zedd to embiggen one of his minions, and triggering the usual end of episode Megazord brawl. With our heroes victorious, Tommy, Kimberly and Billy return to Ernie’s Juice Bar to bask in the glory of their successful chaperone program. Another Halloween saved by the Power Rangers!

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Zedd’s Monster Mash Is The First Power Rangers Multiverse Event

This episode is notable for the sheer volume of monsters that Lord Zedd threw at Tommy and the others. Instead of a single bad guy, the team had to deal with a hateful eight of new villains and some returning classics.

Debuting in “Zedd’s Monster Mash” was Doomstone, a giant walking tombstone with an eye bulging out of its cracks. It also introduced the aptly named Key Monster, who is a walking key that uses other keys to open doors to different dimensions. Their names might not leave much to the imagination, but at least you know what you’re getting.

Doomstone has the ability to force creatures to rise from their graves and do his bidding, which means a second chance for some fan favorite baddies from the series’ initial two season. Six monsters returned, including Rhinoblaster from “Football Season,” Robogoat from “The Green Dream,” Primator from “The Wanna-Be Ranger,” The Unvenusable Flytrap from “Welcome to Venus Island,” Snizzard from “Foul Play in the Sky,” and Pumpkin Rapper from the first season’s Halloween episode, “Trick or Treat,” who is the only one of the eight who gets to grow to giant size for the climax of the episode.

This was easily one of the biggest brawls in MMPR history to date, but it wouldn’t be the last. “Countdown to Destruction” from Power Rangers in Space featured a massive clash with the main villians from past seasons, including Rita Repulsa, Lord Zedd, King Mondo from Power Rangers Zeo, Divatox from Power Rangers Turbo, and the big bads from that season, Astronema, Ecliptor and Dark Specter.

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It wasn’t always the monsters who got a chance to team up, as the Rangers have occasionally joined forces with past members of the Morphin Grid. “Once A Ranger” celebrated the series 15th anniversary in the United States by bringing a group of retro rangers from past seasons, while “Forever Red” from Power Rangers Wild Force featured 10 Red Rangers from the past who put the helmet back on for one more go. The largest multiverse event in Power Rangers history was “The Legendary Battle” from Power Rangers Super Megaforce in 2014 (seen above). This finale and 20th anniversary special saw every Ranger across every decades of sentai series fight in one of the largest scale battles ever shown on-screen, including cameos from 11 performers who previously donned the spandex.

Where were the other Power Rangers?

While there was an abundance of monsters kicking and clawing their way through Tommy, Kimberly and Billy, there was a noticeable absence on the team. Midway through the episode, Kimberly asks Ernie if he’s seen Jason, Zach and Trini, who says they’re with a group of children at the elementary school. Later, she asks Zordon if the other members can help rescue Tommy from the Dark Dimension, but the giant floating head says they still can’t leave their kids. When it’s finally time for some Megazord action, Zordon tells Alpha-5 to make sure the remaining rangers are morphed and ready for action, resulting in the viewers never seeing them out of costume.

The reason for this? Walter Jones, Austin St. John and Thuy Trang had just exited the series, stemming from a contract dispute related to low pay, long hours and lack of union representation through the Screen Actors Guild. Despite the shows popularity, the cast never saw a dime from merchandise nor any earnings from the 1995 movie. Trang publicly voiced her disdain in a very public way, one which stunned TV execs. This wasn’t something stars of a kids show did, especially not in a room filled with the people who write the checks.

Producer Haim Saban heard their demands for fair pay and rights, and did what any Hollywood power broker would do in this situation. He refused to renegotiate and recast midway into the season with three new actors to play different characters. Archival footage was used in lieu of the missing rangers, explaining why they don’t say any dialogue beyond pre-recorded battle cries and slogans.

“Zedd’s Monster Mash” is one of the kitschiest things you can watch during this spooky season, but it’s a perfect fit for any 90’s kids Halloween watch parties. Even for an MMPR episode, the plot is paper thin at best, but what it lacks in substance it makes up for in spinning back kicks, awkward wire stunts and a ton of rubber-suited monsters that will bring you back to after-school memories from simpler times. If you haven’t watched the series in a long time, the good news is nearly 1000 Power Rangers episodes are available to watch for free. It’s the easiest way to enjoy a taste of nostalgia and have a great time watching something wholesome, action-packed and pure fun.

Do you remember watching this episode when you were a kid, or if you watched it for the first time today, what do you as an adult think about it? Sound off in the comments below!