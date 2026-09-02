Power Rangers Reveals Unpublished Zords (And Why They Never Made It Into The Series)

Power Rangers is home to some truly wild concepts and character designs, and that also extends to the Zords. While we’ve seen some really interesting designs and concepts for Zords and Megazords over the years, it turns out there are several Zords that were planned and designed but were never actually officially released. Now we finally have our first look at those unpublished Zords, and we also know why they never made it into the series.

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Before the most recent Power Rangers comic launch, there was a new and quite bold take on the franchise known as Power Rangers Prime. The series introduced an adorable new T-Rex-inspired Minizord known as TeeZee, but thanks to Dan Mora’s new collection of Power Rangers art, we finally have the rest of the Minizords, and they look amazing. You can check out all of Mora’s designs in the post below.

Mini Zords for Power Rangers Prime. The original plan was to include them and their corresponding zords, but that didn't happen. I'm glad I can finally share it #powerrangers pic.twitter.com/pEVU4Ttgg5 — Dan Mora (@Danmora_c) August 28, 2026

Why The Zordlings Never Happened in Power Rangers Prime

Power Rangers Prime Writer Melissa Flores revealed the group’s official name was the Zordlings and also provided insight into the original plan. All five of the Zordlings were supposed to be included initially, but ultimately she was only allowed one Zord. That ended up being TeeZee, and though Flores fought hard for the rest to make an appearance, that never came to pass before the series ended.

Flores elaborated on this a bit in response to a comment about the Zordlings not making it into the series. It looks like the holdup was getting approvals from Hasbro for the rest of the group, so while TeeZee was approved, the rest of the group had to sit on the sidelines.

That wasn't the issue. Licensed books require approvals from both the licensee and editorial and sometimes those approvals change which changes the story or how it ends. I would have loved to include all the Zords and Zordlings but it wasn't up to me. — Melissa Flores (@misty_flores) August 27, 2026

Flores wrote, “That wasn’t the issue. Licensed books require approvals from both the licensee and editorial and sometimes those approvals change which changes the story or how it ends. I would have loved to include all the Zords and Zordlings but it wasn’t up to me.”

It’s a shame that we never had the chance to see the whole group of Zordlings together, as not only do those designs kick, but the Zordlings as a concept could have been a benefit to the book moving forward. TeeZee was already a delight, so having the rest of them in the mix would have only made the book that much better. Who wouldn’t have wanted to see them fight as a team and then ultimately make a Zordling Megazord, right?

Power Rangers Prime would end with issue #16, but the Power Rangers comics wouldn’t be down for all that long. BOOM! Studios would then launch three new Power Rangers books, including Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Power Rangers Unlimited, and Power Rangers Green. You can now pick up the entire run of Power Rangers Prime in trade, and The Power Rangers Art of Dan Mora is in stores now.