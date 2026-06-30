Sydney or Claire: The Bear’s Answer To Who Carmy Ends Up With Was Perfect After Years of Theories

The Bear Season 5 brings the FX series to a close, revealing what becomes of the titular restaurant and all the characters invested in it. It also confirms who Jeremy Allen White’s Carmy ends up with, and the answer to that question is perfect after years of fan theories. SPOILERS ahead for The Bear Season 5. Although romance is hardly the biggest part of The Bear, its compelling cast of characters — and their great dynamics with one another — open themselves to shipping. For years, fans have gone back and forth on whether Carmy should settle down with Claire, Sydney, or someone else entirely.

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The Bear Season 5 resolves that debate, and it does it in the perfect way. It may not leave those rooting for a specific relationship elated, but it’s a fitting conclusion for the story at hand. It even gets a bit meta, referencing all the discussions to emerge since the show’s 2022 debut. It’s a fitting send-off for everyone involved, including the fans.

Carmy’s Ending in The Bear Season 5 Doesn’t Focus on Romance (& It’s Perfect)

Image via FX on Hulu

Carmy doesn’t end up with Sydney or Claire at the end of The Bear, and frankly, that’s the right conclusion to his story. While Carmy undoubtedly deserves to find his person somewhere down the line, he spends much of the FX series grappling with grief and finding himself. It’s probably cliche to say, but it’s good that he focuses on his own journey right now. He can pursue romance later. After all, The Bear Season 4 sees him deciding to leave the culinary industry, and Season 5’s finale pushes him closer to that end. Stevie gets him an interview for an internship an architecture firm, and although The Bear doesn’t confirm whether he pursues it or stays at the restaurant, he’s clearly still in the midst of working on his own life, professionally and personally.

That said, Carmy and Sydney do get a touching moment together at the end of the series. And Claire even makes an appearance, despite her character being absent for most of the season. So, while The Bear rightfully centers Carmy’s future and his restaurant family, the possibility of romance remains open. It’s just not going to happen on-screen, and that’s for the best. It means the fans can decide what they think happens next.

The Bear Addresses the Carmy and Sydney Theories, but It Doesn’t Make Them Romantic

Image via FX on Hulu

Carmy and Sydney continue to have a great dynamic throughout The Bear Season 5, but it never goes beyond platonic friendship. The show’s penultimate episode does raise the possibility of it, when Donna asks Pete if the two of them are together. He tells her he doesn’t think so, but he notes that there are theories. This, of course, is a nod to the fan base that’s spent so much time speculating about their bond. It’s a fun one, but it also seemingly shoots down the notion of romance between the two. That’s not to say it’s not possible in the future — clearly, the characters pick up on the depth of their connection, too — but it’s looking unlikely.

Even if Carmy and Sydney aren’t romantically interested in one another, The Bear series finale drives home how deep their friendship goes. They share genuinely intimate moments together, and the scene where Carmy tells her she got two Michelin stars is easily the most hard-hitting and memorable of the episode. Their hug conveys so much in a single gesture, and it’s really a seamless way to wrap things up for them.

Carmy’s Relationship With Claire Is Also Handled Well in The Bear’s Final Season

Image via FX/Hulu

Claire doesn’t appear in the majority of The Bear Season 5, which makes sense when you consider where Season 4 leaves her and Carmy’s relationship. She forgives him, but the pair doesn’t rush to rekindle that flame. And her brief appearance in The Bear Season 5’s finale reminds us that they’re friendly, if at a distance. Claire is at the restaurant with everyone during The Bear‘s final shot, so she and Carmy are clearly still on decent terms. This means that they could get back together in the future — but, like so much else in the show, it’s still up in the air. That’s the beauty of The Bear‘s ending: it doesn’t leave anything important on the table, but it acknowledges that these characters lives could go anywhere from here. And it uses its final chapter to acknowledge the true heart of the show: the restaurant and the people who keep it running.

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