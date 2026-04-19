10 Great TV Shows Ending in 2026

There are many great TV shows currently on the air, but 2026 is set to see several come to an end. After the best TV shows of 2025 captured the collective imagination of audiences around the world, it was clear that 2026 would also feature some incredibly small-screen stories. The year has already seen a wealth of great TV released, with shows across multiple genres finding success and impressing critics and audiences alike. Unfortunately, the nature of modern television means that even good TV shows can’t last forever, as various factors often lead to the decision to cancel or otherwise bring a show to a natural conclusion.

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It’s a sad fact that even great TV shows get cancelled, although many are lucky enough to come to their natural end. Whichever camp the following shows fall into, 2026 is set to see them finish for good, whether at the planned endpoint or sooner than initially expected. Though these shows are all great in their own way, 2026 is confirmed to be the year that they will each end their respective runs.

10) All American

Since the show first began in 2018, All American has gone on to grow into one of the most underrated sports drama TV shows of all time. Inspired by the story of real-life former NFL star Spencer Paysinger, All American follows a young man from an impoverished background who is recruited to play for a high school football team in affluent Beverly Hills. Consistently good reviews and critical praise saw All American earn an eight-season run, with its eighth and final season set to premiere in 2026, ending its incredible and often overlooked sports drama story.

9) The Witcher

There are many great fantasy TV shows based on books, and The Witcher‘s Netflix success has seen it survive the departure of its initial star, Henry Cavill. Based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series of the same name, The Witcher concerns the adventures of the legendary monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, with Liam Hemsworth taking over to lead the show after Cavill’s departure. The dark and gritty fantasy show is set to finish its run in 2026, with its fifth and final season tipped to release sometime before the end of the year.

8) Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy took the iconic sci-fi franchise in a slightly new direction, focusing on the training of new recruits rather than chronicling humans’ adventures out among the furthest reaches of the universe. Its first season premiered in January 2026, just before production of the second season concluded. However, it was swiftly announced that the Star Trek show was cancelled shortly after its first season aired. It’s a shame, because the show had clear potential, but it seems as though Starfleet Academy‘s second season is destined to be its last.

7) Avatar: The Last Airbender

The live-action adaptation of the beloved animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender was released on Netflix in 2024, with the second season set to release in June 2026. Production on the third and final season is already thought to be finished, and while no concrete release date has been confirmed, it is rumored that it will air shortly after the release of the second season. Season 3 of Avatar: The Last Airbender is already confirmed to be its last, making it another great show that fans may well have to bid farewell to in 2026, if the rumored release date is correct.

6) Outlander

There are very few shows that have successfully blended fantasy, romance, and action as brilliantly as Outlander, and that has been a key factor in its continued success. Since first airing in 2014, the show has continued to command an impressive audience, earning itself a spin-off as well as its own impressive eight-season run. The eighth and final season of Outlander began airing in March 2026, with its final episode set to release in May. It will mark the end of an incredible run that has seen it grow into one of the best fantasy shows on TV, with 2026 set to be the year its story comes to a close.

5) Yellowjackets

Yellowjackets is one of the most talked-about thriller drama series of recent years. Earning critical praise for its performances, dual-timeline story, and mystery elements, Yellowjackets is exceptional television, but even great shows must come to an end. As such, season 4 of Yellowjackets will bring its story to an end in 2026, concluding its gripping narrative in a climax that seems poised to be one of the most enthralling in recent TV history.

4) Hacks

Hacks proved itself one of the best HBO Max shows of 2025 with the release of its fourth season, building upon the excellent foundation of its earlier years to establish it as one of the best comedy shows on TV. The dark comedy drama follows a fictional stand-up comedian and her comedy writer as they navigate not just the modern comedy industry but their own professional and personal relationships. One of HBO’s most critically acclaimed comedies, Hacks‘ fifth and final season is set to end its run in early May, bringing the excellent show’s story to its natural conclusion in 2026.

3) For All Mankind

For All Mankind explores an alternate history centered around the space race continuing beyond humanity’s landing on the Moon. The sci-fi premise has seen the show become critically praised on several fronts, with the show establishing itself as a great and insightful look into what might have been had historical events played out slightly differently. The sci-fi show is officially ending, with its sixth season officially announced as its last chapter. While For All Mankind season 6 is set to premiere in 2027, the show is already winding down its story, meaning that fans will begin to come to terms with its end over the course of the coming year.

2) The Boys

While a show like The Boys will likely be remembered for its grossest moments, the darkly comedic superhero satire remains something of a masterpiece. Celebrated for its irreverent skewering of one of the most popular genres in modern pop culture, The Boys has brought Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic book series to life in unforgettably gory and horrifying fashion. The show will end in 2026, with its fifth and final season already underway at the time of writing. Its story has built toward an epic conclusion that will pit the titular team against the corrupt Supes of Vought, with 2026 set to finally pay off the years of build-up.

1) The Bear

Since it first began in 2022, The Bear has become one of the most popular and successful TV shows of the 21st century. The comedy drama follows an award-winning chef who takes over his family’s Italian sandwich shop in Chicago after his brother’s death, transforming it while attempting to resolve his own family trauma and grief. The Bear‘s moments of drama and sincerity are offset by occasional comedic elements, earning it the respect of its massive following. The Bear season 5 is set to end the show in 2026, bringing its award-winning story to an end.

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