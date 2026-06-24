The Bear Season 5 is bringing FX‘s hit drama — or comedy, depending where you land on that debate — to a close on June 25. And although the series is fortunate enough to get a proper ending, viewers may question why The Bear Season 6 isn’t happening. After all, The Bear has been a huge success since its 2022 debut. The show’s realistic (and anxiety-inducing) depiction of working in a restaurant kitchen, combined with its standout character writing, is largely responsible for that. Its acclaim won it awards and gained traction with audiences, and although its reception on Rotten Tomatoes dipped with recent seasons, many networks and streamers would be eager to continue capitalizing on its success.

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So, it may come as a surprise to some fans that The Bear is taking its final bow with Season 5. It’s never easy to bid farewell to a well-loved story full of compelling personalities, and the FX show is certainly that. Fortunately, it sounds like The Bear is wrapping things up for a good reason. Unlike many streaming-era shows, it’s not the victim of low viewership numbers or a too-large budget. It’s simply a series that’s finished telling the story it wants to.

Was The Bear Cancelled? Why The Show Is Ending With Season 5

FX confirmed that The Bear Season 5 would end the show back in March, after Jamie Lee Curtis posted a farewell photo on Instagram (via Deadline). From everything that’s been said by the creators, cast, and network, The Bear doesn’t appear to have been cancelled. It sounds as though wrapping the series with Season 5 was a choice — one made to give the story an ending that feels natural.

Per Deadline, The Bear star Jeremy Allen White previously said that creator Christopher Storer intended to close things out with Season 4. And prior to Season 5’s renewal, an FX spokesperson told Variety that Storer had yet to say if another outing was happening. All of this makes it sound like the ball was very much in the creator’s court.

The actors have also suggested The Bear is ending of its own accord. Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who plays Richie on the show, recently told The Guardian, “As much as I’ve loved making the show, it’s time for it to end. It finishes on its own terms in a strong, in-character way. Everybody is taken care of story-wise. I’m dumbly proud of it. I hope viewers feel the same satisfaction I do.“

It’s safe to say it wasn’t cancelled, then, and Moss-Bachrach’s words offer hope that it will end on a high note. After revealing Season 5 would be the end, Curtis also told Access Hollywood, “I think everybody understood that it was the last season of the show.” It’s another comment that points to The Bear ending on its own terms. And to be fair, there’s only so long the show could continue, both story-wise and for the sake of its cast.

There’s Only So Long The Bear Could Continue —Both Because of Its Story and Its Cast

It sounds like The Bear is ending for narrative reasons, and following Carmy’s departure at the end of Season 4, that makes perfect sense. The show will have one last batch of episodes to grapple with Carmy finding himself, and it will give the rest of the characters closure. It will also present one last opportunity to save The Bear. Realistically, a lot of these storylines are similar to ones The Bear has done before, and there are only so many times the FX show can cycle through similar conflicts. Story-wise, there’s only so much more it can do, and it’s preferable for it to recognize that rather than risk growing stale.

On top of that, the cast of The Bear are all much bigger stars than when the series first started. Jeremy Allen White already had Shameless under his belt, but he’s now far more recognizable. The Bear took the actor to new heights, with him going on to join films like The Iron Claw, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, and The Mandalorian and Grogu. Ayo Adeberi and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are also busier, with both landing a number of exciting film projects, including in franchises like Pixar and Marvel. As this continues, it’s going to be more difficult to get these actors together for The Bear. It’s better if the series goes out on its own terms before cast members need to start leaving it behind.

Ending The Bear With Season 5 Will Allow It to Go Out on a High Note

The Bear Season 5 feels like a promising place to leave the FX series, and hopefully, it will allow it to go out on a positive note. While the show is undeniably still a hit, its reception has begun to waver just slightly with Seasons 3 and 4. Not only did they both receive less fanfare than the first two chapters, but their reviews didn’t reach the heights of prior outings. If Season 5 can bounce back from that, it can ensure The Bear is looked back on fondly — and not as another series that overstayed its welcome. It deserves that legacy.

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