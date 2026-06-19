Ten Years Ago Today, the Most Underrated Fantasy Series of the 2010s Abruptly Ended With No Announcement

While Showtime’s fantasy horror hybrid was one of the best genre shows of the 2010s, its reputation was sullied by an ending that was as unexpected as it was unwelcome. No show can be guaranteed a good finale, no matter how strong its storytelling may be. The truncated two-season run of HBO’s underrated Carnivale meant that the unique, bizarre historical mystery had to rush its planned five-season story, resulting in a conclusion that felt underdeveloped and disappointing given the show’s earlier depth.

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However, in the history of unforced TV errors, few endings stand out quite so much as the abrupt conclusion of Showtime’s three-season fantasy horror series Penny Dreadful. Starring Eva Green and Josh Hartnett, Penny Dreadful was a gripping horror mystery series set in Victorian England that utilised its historical setting to introduce a slew of iconic characters from the pulp fiction of the era. The main cast of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Oscar Wilde’s infamous Dorian Gray, Robert Louis Stevenson’s Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, and even Frankenstein and his infamous monster all cropped up in the show’s run.

Penny Dreadful’s Series Finale Came Out of Nowhere On June 19, 2016

Penny Dreadful’s plot focused on Hartnett’s Ethan Chandler, an American transplant in London who is hired by Timothy Dalton’s experienced adventurer Malcolm Murray and Green’s enigmatic femme fatale Vanessa Ives to rescue Murray’s daughter. The story that followed took in vampires, Frankenstein’s monster, and other classic monsters from iconic horror literature of the era across three seasons, only for season 3’s ending to shock its loyal audience by answering none of its lingering mysteries.

While the season 2 ending of Twin Peaks was infamously equally ambiguous, that cliffhanger was at least later resolved when the show returned for a belated third season revival in 2017. In contrast, the ending of Penny Dreadful season 3 was seemingly always planned as the series finale, but the combination of the sudden, shocking death of a beloved lead character and the subsequent lack of closure and clarity ensured that this twist simply didn’t work.

Penny Dreadful’s Abrupt Ending Didn’t Feel Like A Real Series Finale

Without giving away too much in terms of spoilers, Penny Dreadful’s final season focused on the show’s breakout character continuing with their apparently predestined fate. They were seemingly cursed to bring about the end of the world, and only their death could stop this, so the show ended with another, equally beloved fan favourite character mercy-killing them, and this tragic event was soon followed by the show’s last credits.

This sort of ending could have been appropriately devastating, like the tragic conclusions of so many of the Gothic horror novels that inspired the series. However, it was simply too sudden and too devastating to work, and the fact that the fate of many other characters was left up in the air and unresolved didn’t help.

Compared to the many heartbreaking character deaths in earlier genre TV classics like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the twist felt less earned and more needlessly downbeat. The story of Penny Dreadful appeared to be building toward more than a mere sudden heartbreak, so fans were understandably upset when the show cut off its story after the abrupt, underwhelming death of arguably its best character.