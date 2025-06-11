One of Showtime’s Best Horror TV Shows Is Still Their Most Underrated

With such diverse and noteworthy programming available across a variety of linear channels and streaming platforms these days, great television sometimes goes unsung. The Showtime series Penny Dreadful is a classic example of exactly that. While the program fared rather well with critics and fans who managed to tune in while it was on the air, many still assert that the series never enjoyed the widespread acclaim that it so richly deserves. Though the program successfully established a loyal fan base during its run, ratings declined year over year, with the show finally going off the air for good after the Season 3 finale.

Even though the program remains underseen by many, we maintain that that has absolutely nothing to do with the quality of the series itself.

Penny Dreadful Is a Fan-Favorite Program That Still Remains Sorely Underrated

Fans and critics who connected with the show took care to praise the performances, the macabre atmosphere, and the smart writing. Not to mention, many connected with the program’s attention to detail. As a period piece that is set in the 1890s, many have taken care to commend the series for routinely featuring period-appropriate costuming and set pieces, as well as for featuring dialogue reminiscent of the era in which the show is set.

There’s more to the program’s appeal than that which we outlined above, of course. Many responded to the show’s somewhat unorthodox use of classic literary characters mixed with a handful of key players created explicitly for the series. The show features appearances by (or references to) familiar faces like Frankenstein’s Monster, Dracula, Dorian Grey, and many more beloved literary creations from years past.

Mixing and matching public domain mainstays with original characters could have easily created a messy dynamic, but it works to great effect with Penny Dreadful. Most fans seem to dig the juxtaposition as an unexpected mashup that hits the spot.

While the quality of the series is rarely called into question, some have pointed out that the show’s status as a genre program on a premium cable network probably played a role in keeping Penny Dreadful from reaching the widest possible audience.

Many of us see premium cable channels as a luxury, and of them, HBO is clearly the most recognizable name. So, even under the best of circumstances, Penny Dreadful was almost guaranteed not to achieve the same reach as more mainstream programming on a more recognizable network might.

With that said, Showtime has produced breakout hits like Dexter. However, the chief distinction here is that Penny Dreadful is more deeply rooted in the horror genre than Dexter, which quickly became a water cooler mainstay. Dexter features horror elements, whereas Penny Dreadful is a horror series at its core.

Since the show has been off the air for a spell, allow us to provide some additional context on the setup. The first season of the program follows Malcolm Murray (Timothy Dalton) and Vanessa Ives (Eva Green) as they enlist the aid of Ethan Chandler (Josh Hartnett) and Victor Frankenstein (Harry Treadaway) for assistance in liberating Malcolm’s daughter, Mina (Olivia Llewellyn), from the clutches of a malevolent vampire.

This Gothic horror drama originally aired between May 2014 and June 2016, producing a grand total of 27 episodes over what many consider a phenomenal three-season run.

Showtime

So, there you have it. Despite the show’s dedicated fanbase and overall quality, the program never penetrated the mainstream quite effectively enough to catch on in a major way. With that said, the series is beloved by nearly all who have had the chance to experience it. If you’re a fan of the macabre and have yet to take in Penny Dreadful, maybe you should seek it out.

For those of you who are familiar with the series, what do you love about it? And why do you think it remains somewhat underrated in the grand scheme of things? Make sure to let us know in the comments section below.

If you’re itching to rewatch Penny Dreadful or perhaps are keen to experience it for the first time, you can currently find the program streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime.