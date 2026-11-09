The Best Episode of Star Wars TV Premiered 4 Years Ago, And Gave the Franchise a Major Accomplishment

While there are some valid debates to be had about the best Star Wars shows, with some forever believing that Star Wars: The Clone Wars can’t be topped as the series that really started it all (and given the fact that it massively improved the prequel trilogy) and others preferring live-action shows like The Mandalorian, one title that is always going to rise to the top of these conversations is Andor. A spin-off of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Andor seemed like an unlikely success when it was first released, despite the popularity of that movie, because it was a streaming series based entirely on those characters, and therefore theoretically cast a narrow net.

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At first, that also seemed to be proving true in terms of engagement, as Andor wasn’t quite getting the views and attention it deserved within the fanbase, especially throughout much of Season 1. However, as Season 2 rolled out, and certainly in the year since the show concluded, Andor has widely begun to be seen as Star Wars’ best show overall, even by those who were originally doubters. Even before the series experienced that positive swing, though, it had already put out not only its best episode overall but also the single best episode of Star Wars television: Season 1, Episode 10, “One Way Out.”

“One Way Out” Captured The Core Idea of Andor

“One Way Out” is so titled because it depicts the mass prison outbreak from Narkina 5, the Imperial prison complex that is (somewhat unsurprisingly, considering that it’s run by the Empire at the height of the Dark Times) completely corrupt. Titular lead Cassian Andor, along with many other characters, though most notably Kino Loy, played by , are trapped in the prison, believing they are working off their sentences. However, they ultimately realize that no one ever actually leaves the prison; instead, this is all a plot by the Empire to force free labor. With that knowledge, they decide that their only option is to break out, at which point Kino delivers a passionate speech to convince the other inmates to get free.

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In addition to the fact that this speech is incredible, as is the brutal moment in which Kino realizes he can’t swim and is therefore unable to escape, what really makes “One Way Out” such a standout is the fact that it encapsulates exactly what Andor’s message and intention were overall. Namely, the entire significance behind this prison break is that, when oppressed people come together, they can overthrow an unjust system. In this case, it’s Narkina 5, whereas in Andor overall it’s the Empire on a much larger scale, but that was always at the core of Andor’s message—and clearly, that paid off, as this episode in particular actually gave way to Star Wars’ first ever writing Emmy nomination.

Specifically, “One Way Out” received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, and while it didn’t win, it was a massive success for the franchise overall. Just a few years later, however, Andor did hit that milestone, as Season 2, Episode 9, “Welcome to the Rebellion” was nominated for and won that very same Emmy. Up to that point, no other Star Wars movie or project had ever won that award, leaving no doubt that Andor is truly among the very best additions to the Star Wars franchise.

Andor Remains Star Wars’ Best TV Show (And Will Likely Stay That Way)

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While awards certainly aren’t everything, that’s really only one measure of Andor’s success. Its popularity with audiences and enduring reputation as Star Wars’ best TV show speak for themselves, and Andor therefore still feels like the one to beat for the galaxy far, far away. Unfortunately, this really may be a best that’s never beaten, for multiple reasons. For one, Andor truly is an excellent show, from storytelling to beautiful visuals and innumerable other details. More difficult in terms of whether Star Wars can ever top its best TV show, though, is the fact that the franchise as a whole seems to be slowing way down on shows. In fact, currently, there is just one live-action Star Wars show confirmed to be in the works, and that’s Ahsoka season 2, which will be released in January.

With Star Wars Celebration coming next April, there are almost certainly additional announcements on the way, but there’s little guarantee that live-action shows will be on that list, particularly considering that Disney in general seems to be slowing down on them. The MCU is seeing a very similar trend. Granted, Andor could face some competition with animated shows, if that’s the direction Star Wars decides to go, but for now, it seems like Andor is going to hold on to that best Star Wars TV show title for quite some time.

Do you think any Star Wars show can ever compare with Andor? Share your thoughts in the comments below.