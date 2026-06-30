Star Wars Reveals Andor’s Original Rejected Pitch & It Still Sounds 10/10

Andor defied all standard expectations, earning a reputation among critics as arguably the single best Star Wars series ever produced. Audiences were equally fascinated by the series’s mature exploration of bureaucratic tyranny and the moral compromises required to ignite a rebellion, both aspects of the franchise that had never been explored in full. Created by veteran filmmaker Tony Gilroy, Andor achieved this acclaim by stripping away the mystical space-wizard tropes and overarching Skywalker family drama to focus on the gritty reality of living under an oppressive galactic regime. Plus, by examining the formative years of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), the show offered a tense look at radicalization, transforming a supporting rogue into one of the most compelling protagonists in Star Wars. However, while Star Wars: Andor is perfect as it is, the first version of the series sounds nothing like what was released.

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Long before Gilroy signed on to completely overhaul the project into a sprawling political thriller, Lucasfilm explored a much more conventional mystery for Andor. Penned by Phil Szostak, the newly released behind-the-scenes book The Art of Star Wars: Andor reveals the series’ original premise, pitched by Zootopia director Jared Bush. Bush’s pitch, as we can read in the book, says “The fledgling Rebellion experiences a crippling setback when an Imperial mole hidden within its ranks decimates a series of rebel bases. Cassian Andor, a young intelligence operative, is one of the few who survive, only to be falsely accused of being the mole himself. Out in the cold, Cassian discovers the only way to clear his name and find the mole is to infiltrate an Imperial planet which holds the key to uncovering the mole’s identity.”

The Original Star Wars: Andor Pitch Fits Perfectly Within the Series We Got

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

The story that audiences ultimately received under Gilroy’s supervision is undeniably superior to a conventional espionage hunt. By expanding the narrative scope far beyond a singular mystery, Star Wars: Andor expertly dissects the systemic mechanics of authoritarianism and the deeply flawed individuals fighting against it. The inclusion of diverse perspectives, ranging from the calculated machinations of Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) to the ruthless ambition of Dedra Meero (Denise Gough), elevated the project into a comprehensive study of tyranny and rebellion, elevating ht eproject above a usual Star Wars adventure. On the contrary, a plot revolving solely around Cassian clearing his name would have inevitably restricted this expansive world-building, transforming a rich historical drama into a standard action procedural.

That said, the rejected pitch still has an excellent premise for a self-contained adventure. The idea of Cassian operating completely devoid of backup, forced to infiltrate a heavily fortified Imperial stronghold to expose a traitor, perfectly captures the paranoia inherent in his line of work. The high-stakes infiltration scenario also possesses all the necessary ingredients for a gripping one-shot where a spy is pushed to his absolute limits. The good news is that the established Star Wars canon would allow this detour.

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm

Because the Star Wars: Andor timeline relies heavily on significant temporal jumps between narrative arcs, the original pitch could easily be adapted as an isolated chapter within the existing continuity. Throughout the first season, this approach allowed Andor to tackle varied subgenres, from the heist on Aldhani to the prison break on Narkina 5. The framework evolved significantly during the second season, where each three-episode arc chronicles a condensed period of just a few days before executing a massive one-year time jump. That means the story of Cassian is filled with gaps that Lucasfilm could use to tell new stories. So, while Star Wars: Andor and Golroy is satisfied with the work he’s done, the original pitch for the series could easily become a new chapter of Cassian’s story, set between one of the one-year time skips of the series’ second season. That would give us the best of both worlds, as we could get an exciting spy story that doesn’t derail the perfect pacing of the original series.

The Art of Star Wars: Andor is now available in bookstores and on digital platforms. All episodes of Star Wars: Andor are available on Disney+.

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