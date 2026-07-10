The Biggest Game of Thrones Conspiracy Theory Is More Likely After House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 3

Rhaenyra Targaryen has taken the Iron Throne, and learns just how hard it is to rule in House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 3, “Rhaenyra Triumphant.” Despite the installment’s title, the new queen is anything but: she faces obstacles at every turn of the Red Keep, having to deal with the realities of a city that has been left starved and impoverished by the Targaryen civil war. There is also the matter of fully legitimizing herself on the throne, for which she needs to proclaim Aegon (“THE USURPER”) dead, and to have the High Septon anoint her.

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Neither part proves to be easy. There is no proof that Aegon has been killed, and the High Septon refuses to acknowledge Rhaenyra as queen. This isn’t simply because of his preference for Aegon (and, almost certainly, a large degree of sexism as well), but he also reveals his disdain for the Targaryens as a whole, and in particular their dragons, saying: “My gods do not deal in dragons. They are a profane magic created in darkness and pride and lust for power, for impunity. They destroy, but they do not create. There is no good that can come of them.”

This fits with the need to have the High Septon reject Rhaenyra, and with one of the show’s larger themes, which is that dragons are an uncontrollable power that do far more harm than good. But under the surface, it also fits with one of the biggest and oldest Game of Thrones fan theories about the death of the dragons.

The Grand Maester Conspiracy Explained

Image via HBO

The Dance of the Dragons does major, long-lasting damage to House Targaryen, including to its dragons. Few survive the Dance, and just over 20 years after it ends, the very last dragon – a small, sickly creature – dies out, and they’ll remain extinct for almost 150 years before Daenerys Targaryen brings them back. There’s no doubting the role of the civil war, but one popular theory posits that the Maesters of Oldtown were also very much involved in this, dubbed The Grand Maester Conspiracy.

This is actually a two-for-one theory: firstly, it is that the Maesters conspired to eliminate dragons from the world. They are creatures of magic, and the Maesters are an order of science, knowledge, and reason; dragons fly in the face of that, and remove their ability to maintain what they deem a proper structure. Secondly, it is speculated that the Maesters were the ones pulling strings to orchestrate Robert’s Rebellion, thus leading to the downfall of House Targaryen.

Did The Maesters Kill The Dragons?

The basis of the Maesters’ involvement in dragons dying out largely comes from A Feast for Crows, the fourth of George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire books. It begins with a Prologue that features a character named Armen, an acolyte of the Citadel whose purpose is very much to represent the Maesters’ staunch view of things. In it, we see him reject different kinds of magic, including dragons: he refuses to believe the tales that they have returned to the world, insisting they died out over a century ago. He also pours scorn on someone named Archmaester Marwyn, dubbed Marwyn the Mage, one of the rare members of the order to believe in sorcery and magic.

It is from Marwyn that we get the key piece of evidence that the Maesters were involved in the dying of the dragons – because he directly tells us so. Speaking with Samwell Tarly, he says:

“‘If I tell you, they may need to kill you too.’ Marywn smiled a ghastly smile, the juice of the sourleaf running red between his teeth. ‘Who do you think killed all the dragons the last time around? Gallant dragonslayers armed with swords?’ He spat. ‘The world the Citadel is building has no place in it for sorcery or prophecy or glass candles, much less for dragons.’”

A Dance with Dragons adds a little more fuel to the flames, with a Tyrion Lannister chapter revealing the existence of a book called Blood & Fire, but otherwise known as The Death of Dragons. The blood-soaked tome reportedly contains information about dragons that isn’t widely known, and given the title, that would seemingly mean their death. And the most interesting part: rumor has it that the only copy in existence is locked in a vault beneath the Citadel.

Of course, there are still some big holes in this. How would the Maesters have accomplished it? The most common idea here is that it was poison. It is generally believed that the dragons died out because they were confined to spaces like the Dragonpit, plus a more limited gene pool, and their growth stunted so much that they got smaller and weaker until becoming extinct. There’s some merit to that, but if they were being actively poisoned by the Maesters, it would explain it better how none of them survived. Marwyn’s words also support this, as he warns Sam: “Say nothing of prophecies or dragons, unless you fancy poison in your porridge.”

Did The Maesters Cause Robert’s Rebellion?

Robert’s Rebellion, which saw the end of the Targaryen dynasty as Robert Baratheon usurped Aerys II Targaryen’s regime, came around 130 years after the last dragon had died out, meaning the family was already in a weakened state. And while there were various factors in the rebellion – Aerys being the Mad King, Rhaegar Targaryen running away (ostenisbly kidnapping) Lyanna Stark, and so on – the Maesters may have played their part as well.

This is claimed by Lady Barbrey Dustin in conversation with Theon Greyjoy in A Dance with Dragons. It connects to another theory, known as Southron Ambitions, which posits that the Starks and other Great Houses of Westeros were forming a united bloc to defy, perhaps even overthrow, the Targaryen rule even prior to Robert’s Rebellion. A key part of that was Lord Rickard Stark of Winterfell arranging for his son, Brandon, to marry Catelyn Tully of Riverrun, when it was more customary for Northern houses to intermarry. Dustin claims this was the work of Stark’s Maester, saying:

“‘They heal, yes. I never said they were not subtle. They tend to us when we are sick and injured, or distraught over the illness of a parent or child. Whenever we are weakest and most vulnerable, there they are. Sometimes they heal us, and we are duly grateful. When they fail, they console us in our grief, and we are grateful for that as well. Out of gratitude we give them a place beneath our roof and make them privy to all our shames and secrets, a part of every council. And before too long, the ruler has become the ruled.

‘That was how it was with Lord Rickard Stark. Maester Walys was his grey rat’s name. And isn’t it clever how the maesters only go by one name, even those who had two when they first arrived at the Citadel? That way we cannot know who they truly are or where they come from…but if you are dogged enough, you can still find out.

‘Before he had forged his chain, Maester Walys had been known as Walyn Flowers. Flowers, Hill, Rivers, Snow…we give such names to baseborn children to mark them for what they are, but they are always quick to shed them. Walys Flowers had a Hightower girl for a mother…and an archmaester of the Cidatel for a father, it was rumored. The grey rats are not as chaste as they would have us believe. Oldtown maesters are the worst of all.

‘Once he forged his chain, his secret father and his friends wasted no time dispatching him to Winterfell to fill Lord Rickard’s ears with poisoned words as sweet as honey. The Tully marriage was his notion, never doubt it, he -‘ She broke off as Roose Bolton rose to his feet, pale eyes shining in the torchlight.”

How House Of The Dragon Supports The Grand Maester Conspiracy

Image via HBO

Although the conspiracy theory is centered on the Maesters, the High Septon’s words do reveal the Faith of the Seven’s own dislike and distrust of the Targaryens, and their dragons in particular. Like the Maesters, they would have a vested interest in ridding the world of dragons, believing them to be ungodly and against the natural order of the world as their gods intended. Much like the Citadel wants order and reason, the Faith wants control through doctrine and moral authority, which cannot compete with dragons.

The Faith have an uneasy, complicated history with House Targaryen. The High Septon only accepted Aegon the Conqueror because he had a vision that rejecting him would lead to destruction of the Starry Sept (the Fath’s original base, in Oldtown), the Citadel, and the Hightower (the seat of House Hightower). During the reign of King Maegor I Targaryen, aka Maegor the Cruel, the Faith Militant rose up against the crown, and tensions would last for years until King Jaehaerys I, known as the Conciliator, finally ended the conflict.

Still, it is clear those tensions and resentments have never fully been erased, and it’s worth considering that so much of this power comes from Oldtown: the triumvirate of the Faith, the Citadel, and the Hightowers are all historically located there. The Hightowers, led by Otto, were the ones to spark the Dance of the Dragons into life. It has even been speculated that Maester Mellos was poisoning King Viserys to weaken the crown. And now we have the High Septon refusing to anoint Rhaenyra. There is at least some degree of cohesion there in terms of what led to the civil war, but it’s plausible the Faith are aligned with the Maesters in ridding the world of dragons and magic.

This is further backed by a king who comes around 30 years after the rule of Rhaenyra, Baelor I, aka Baelor the Blessed (the Sept of Baelor, where Ned Stark was executed, was named after him). Baelor was the most pious of the Targaryen kings, an extremely devout follower of the Faith of the Seven. What’s most notable here is that the king had several books burned, including the studies of Septon Barth on dragons. In A Song of Ice and Fire, Barth is considered the pre-eminent scholar on dragons, and “Septon Barth is always right” is something of a mantra among fans. And yet Baelor, working with the Faith, had his works banned and burned.

Aside from the High Septon, another interesting detail in House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 3 is the sheer number of rats in the Red Keep. This is because Aegon II had the ratcatchers killed, but also symbolizes decay in King’s Landing, an ill omen for Rhaenyra’s reign (we even see one on the Iron Throne itself). But going back to the words of Lady Dustin, what’s a derogatory term for the Maesters: “grey rats.” Is it a coincidence we get this in the same episode the High Septon speaks out against dragons? Well, maybe, but it’s more fun to think otherwise.

New episodes of House of the Dragon release on Sundays at 9 pm ET on HBO and HBO Max.

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