Who Wins the Dance of the Dragons & How the Targaryen Civil War Ends

House of the Dragon tells the story of the Dance of the Dragons, an epic civil war that not only divides House Targaryen, but the rest of Westeros as well. The war is waged throughout the Seven Kingdoms, and has an impact on almost everything and everyone, with it picking up pace in the show’s third season. Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, named heir by her late father, King Viserys I, finds the Iron Throne within her reach thanks to Alicent Hightower agreeing to open up the gates to the city for her at the end of Season 2.

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Things are not going so well for King Aegon II Targaryen. Despite being crowned, he finds himself having to flee from King’s Landing, his face and body heavily scarred by the burns he suffered in the Battle at Rook’s Rest, where he was almost killed by his own brother, Aemond. Speaking of which, he rules in Aegon’s stead as Regent, but even claims that the king has abdicated the throne. There’s a lot in the mix as the war for the realm continues, but where is it all headed, and which ruler is going to come out on top? Warning: major SPOILERS ahead for what happens in Fire & Blood, the book House of the Dragon is based on.

Is Rhaenyra Or Aegon On The Iron Throne At The End Of The Dance Of The Dragons?

Image via HBO

The short, simple answer here is: no. The war is being fought in their names, but it should not come as too much of a surprise that neither is themselves victorious or left standing when it’s all said and done, given just how bloody and brutal a conflict it is, and how the book and show explores themes around ambition and power, so it wouldn’t exactly be fitting for either of them to end up ruling.

Rhaenyra’s fate also shouldn’t be surprising to anyone paying close attention to Game of Thrones, because King Joffrey Baratheon actually revealed her fate back in Season 3 of that show. In a scene where he shows Margaery Tyrell around the Red Keep, he says that Rhaenyra was killed by her brother’s dragon, which ate her while her son (Aegon the Younger) watched. There is, of course, a lot that needs to happen before then, which includes Rhaenyra leaving King’s Landing and returning to Dragonstone, where Aegon is ruling by that point.

As for Aegon himself, while you might think that killing Rhaenyra, the person he is fighting this war against, would open up a clear path to victory (not least because Aemond and Daemon are also both dead by this point), you’d be mistaken. He did return to King’s Landing and ruled for several more months, but Rhaenyra’s cause lived on, and armies fighting in her name – including one led by Lord Cregan Stark – continued their march to the capital, where Team Green was severely weakened and had little in the way of defenses. Aegon refused advice to surrender, and so those close to him took matters into their own hands: the king was poisoned by his own men.

Rhaenyra & Daemon’s Son, Aegon The Younger, Becomes King

Image via HBO

Not only were both Rhaenyra and Aegon II dead, but so were a lot of their heirs: Aegon’s two sons, Jaehaerys and Maelor, had both been killed, and all of his siblings were alive as well. Princess Jaehaera was still alive, but it was Rhaenyra’s male heir who had the strongest claim. Sadly, all of her kids with Harwin Strong Laenor Velaryon had died by this point, which meant it fell to Aegon the Younger, her eldest son with Daemon, who became King Aegon III Targaryen. However, to unify the realm, he was married to Jaehaera.

Aegon was around 11-years-old when he became king, but he’s even younger in House of the Dragon: he was only around 4-years-old when he was last seen. It’s unclear whether the show will change anything in this regard, or perhaps even have a time jump at some point. Aegon is initially assisted by Cregan, who even briefly serves as Hand of the King before returning to Winterfell. Aegon is an unhappy king, scarred by the war and memories of seeing his mother devoured by a dragon in front of him, which, to be fair, seems rather understandable.

Really, All Targaryens Lose The Dance Of The Dragons

Image via HBO

Technically, Rhaenyra is the “winner” of House of the Dragon: her son sits on the Iron Throne, and the Targaryen dynasty continues on from her and Daemon’s line (though that is ultimately through their second child, Viserys, who later inherits the throne). But given she’s dead, it’s very much a Pyrrhic victory, and in truth, none of the Targaryens are winners here. That is, in part, simply because most of them die (only Aegon, Viserys, Jaehaera, Baela, and Rhaena survive the end of the war), but it is also essentially the beginning of the end for House Targaryen.

The family is left weakened by the civil war, ruling over a damaged realm and with most of their dragons lost. Only four of the creatures survive the Dance (Sheepstealer, Silverwing, the Cannibal, and Morning, the latter two of which aren’t in the show, at least yet), and around 20 years later, the last dragon in Westeros will die, removing the thing that had always set them apart and ensured they could stave off any threat. The dynasty continues until 150 years after the civil war, when Robert’s Rebellion brings it down, but it can be traced all the way back to this.

Episodes of House of the Dragon Season 3 release on Sundays at 9 pm ET on HBO and HBO Max.

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