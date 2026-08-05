House of the Dragon Set Up Its Big Betrayal With a Single Quote (& We All Missed It)

House of the Dragon Season 3’s penultimate episode concludes with a major betrayal — and it was set up earlier by a throwaway quote that’s all too easy to overlook. SPOILERS ahead for House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 7. Viewers acquainted with Fire & Blood won’t be shocked to see Ulf turn his back on Rhaenyra Targaryen at the end of “The Dragon in the Winter,” as it’s a turn that’s established in George R.R. Martin’s source material. This outing gradually lays the groundwork for it, too, having Team Black treat Ulf dismissively…and pushing him to realize the less ideal consequences of having a dragon.

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During his conversation with Lord Ormund Hightower at the end of House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 7, it’s revealed that this isn’t the first time the two have been in contact. It shouldn’t come as a huge surprise, as Ormund is clearly acting against Rhaenyra in whatever ways are available to him. Whether he’s having the gold cloaks killed in King’s Landing or kidnapping Lord Corlys Velaryon for his own ends, Ormund is seizing every opportunity to hurt her. Ulf is another piece on the board to him, and a comment he makes in Episode 6 makes more sense in hindsight.

Ormund’s Line About Strivers in House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 6 Makes More Sense After That Ulf Twist

Image via Theo Whiteman/HBO

In House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 6, Ormund talks about common men and choosing a Hand while sharing a meal with Daemon Targaryen and Gwayne Hightower. Although he acknowledges that Rhaenyra chose well with Lord Corlys — explaining why he’s so eager to capture him — his words are otherwise pretty elitist and despicable. He tells Daeron, “The common man is, as a rule, of no interest or concern. But you must never trust one who’s clawed his way to power. His ambition is is of fueled by some lack. Some shame, lust, or rage.” Then he notes that this is something to consider when choosing a Hand of the King, suggesting Daeron should avoid the “sordid appetite of the striver.“

It’s unclear where this tirade comes from originally, but Ormund Hightower clearly likes to hear himself talk. He’s known for offering his usually dubious opinion, which makes it easy to write off these lines as just another one of his rants. However, knowing that he’s in contact with Ulf, this takes on a new meaning. It’s possible commoners rising to powerful positions is front of mind because Ormund’s communicating with the Dragonseed Rhaenyra lifted up. And the placement of this scene is especially interesting, alluding to another betrayal from Fire & Blood.

SPOILERS in the next section for the events of Fire & Blood (and potentially future episodes of House of the Dragon).

This House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 6 Quote Sets Up Another Betrayal From Fire & Blood

Ormund’s conversation with Ulf keeps this quote from Episode 6 front of mind, but there’s another character it will likely apply to soon. And interestingly, he’s the visual focus as Ormund starts speaking. Before House of the Dragon transitions to the dinner table at Tumbleton, it shows Hugh Hammer helping Rhaenyra’s assassins into the market town. It could be coincidental, but Ormund’s words can also be applied to Hugh. And according to George R.R. Martin’s source material, he’ll turn on Rhaenyra alongside Ulf. This transition could have a deeper meaning, setting Hugh and Ulf as the strivers that Ormund speaks of. They probably won’t be the only ones doing some betraying, though, since Ormund views them both with distaste.

Ormund’s True Thoughts About Commoners Don’t Bode Well for Ulf

Image via Ollie Upton/HBO

Ormund’s words in House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 6 show he understands characters like Hugh and Ulf, but they also suggest he’s manipulating the latter. The Lord of Oldtown clearly doesn’t have a high opinion of anyone who isn’t born to noble blood, so it seems incredibly unlikely he’ll follow through on his deal with Ulf. He won’t stomach seeing a commoner become Lord of the Tides, nor will he want one involved in the politics of the realm. And he now knows that Ulf can’t be trusted, making the dragon rider a liability. It seems likely Ormund will betray him as soon as it’s convenient.

Needless to say, House of the Dragon fans can expect distrust and dishonesty on all fronts heading into the Season 3 finale. It’s impressive how the Game of Thrones spinoff uses minor details, like a simple conversation, to foreshadow such twists, intentionally or not. Ormund’s chat with Daeron reveals a lot about where things are headed, and the final chapter of Season 3 is poised to be a wild ride.