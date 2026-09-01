Tim Curry’s Star Wars Role Remains One of the Franchise’s Best Ideas, And Made One Villain More Terrifying

Just under a week ago, legendary actor Tim Curry, known for iconic roles such as Pennywise in IT and Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died at 80 years old, devastating his fans and spurring on a deluge of tributes online honoring his many performances throughout his storied career. In fact, in addition to some of his most famous roles, such as Pennywise and Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Curry’s death reminded audiences just how much he had been in (or almost been in, as was the case with his initial casting as Joker in Batman: The Animated Series), which even many of his fans had forgotten. In fact, somewhat ironically, one of the roles Curry had that many fans have long forgotten was one in none other than Star Wars—ironic because Batman: The Animated Series ultimately replaced Curry with a Star Wars legend, Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill.

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Unlike Hamill, though, Curry didn’t have a prominent live-action role in Star Wars movies and TV shows that meant his face appearing everywhere. Rather, Curry’s face never appeared anywhere at all, as Curry’s Star Wars role was as one of the voices of Chancellor Palpatine in the animated TV show Star Wars: The Clone Wars. And while, at first glance, being one of multiple actors to voice a character in an animated series (a character who, notably, had decades of history tied to him already) might seem minor, this performance by Curry absolutely shouldn’t be forgotten, not only because The Clone Wars is largely considered one of Star Wars’ best TV shows but also because his portrayal of Palpatine coincided with one of the most important periods on the show.

The Clone Wars Was Pivotal for Understanding Palpatine

By the time The Clone Wars began, much had already been done with Chancellor (and eventually Emperor) Palpatine. He had, of course, debuted in the original Star Wars trilogy as the primary antagonist, although he was not revealed until The Empire Strikes Back, at which point he was confirmed to be Darth Vader’s Sith master. He then played a key role in Return of the Jedi as well, as it was his attempt to kill Luke that ultimately forced Vader to choose a side—and, thankfully for everyone in the galaxy, he chose his son. However, the prequel trilogy did considerably more to flesh out his character, especially including how he managed to become the Emperor. It was in those movies that his plot to overthrow the Republic and frame the Jedi was revealed.

Yet, it was really The Clone Wars, released three years after Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and technically running all the way until 2020 (with a massive gap between the penultimate and final seasons), that made it clear just how brilliant Palpatine’s plan was. Specifically, The Clone Wars proved that the Jedi weren’t simply fools who failed to realize they were working with a Sith Lord all along. Rather, The Clone Wars showed the meticulous way Palpatine manipulated everyone around him, from members of the Senate to Anakin Skywalker and, yes, even the Jedi. Moreover, The Clone Wars showed in much greater detail just how extensive Palpatine’s efforts were, including effectively crafting the entire war to suit his needs and intentionally implanting the clone troopers with an inhibitor chip to one day turn on and eradicate the Jedi.

No, Curry was not voicing Palpatine throughout all seven seasons of The Clone Wars, so he cannot technically be credited with this masterful story arc and portrayal overall. However, Curry did voice multiple important episodes in the larger narrative of The Clone Wars, and he should absolutely get credit for his work on Palpatine in that capacity.

Tim Curry Voiced Some of Palpatine’s Most Important Clone Wars Episodes

Curry voiced Palpatine in a total of 10 episodes of The Clone Wars, taking over the role after the original Palpatine voice actor on the show, Ian Abercrombie, passed away. Among the episodes Curry appeared in are: “Revival,” “The Lawless,” “The Wrong Jedi,” “The Unknown,” “Conspiracy,” “Orders,” “The Disappeared, Part I,” “The Lost One,” “Voices,” and “Sacrifice.” If some of those ring a bell, that shouldn’t come as any surprise; several of these episodes are incredibly important to the overall TV show. As just one example, “The Wrong Jedi” is the episode in which Anakin’s Padawan, Ahsoka Tano, is on trial for murder, setting her on a path that would ultimately see her leaving the Jedi Order, thereby worsening Anakin’s doubts about the Jedi and, arguably, contributing to his eventual fall to the dark side of the Force.

Meanwhile, “The Unknown,” “Conspiracy,” and “Orders” are all very Palpatine-focused and crucial episodes, as they depict clone trooper Fives being desperate to prove that something is wrong with the clones (the inhibitor chip). Through manipulation and deceit, Palpatine is able to prevent Fives from ever revealing the truth to others, saving the Jedi, and/or catching Palpatine as the evil Sith he really is. Sadly, those actions also led to Fives’ death. All of this to say, Curry’s contributions to The Clone Wars as Palpatine weren’t insignificant just because he only played the role in ten episodes. Rather, this is yet another Tim Curry role that is absolutely deserving of credit, respect, and celebration, especially following his passing.