VisionQuest Ending & Post-Credits Scenes Explained: How It All Connects to Avengers: Doomsday & Secret Wars

VisionQuest has premiered its finale episode, the final chapter in the “WandaVision trilogy,” which started in WandaVision (2021) and continued through Agatha All Along (2024). The entire saga has been a story of grief, loss, and the hope of new lives to live, which has centered around Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), the synthetic man known as The Vision (Paul Bettany), and the family they magically created together in Wanda’s fantasy “Hex” reality. WandaVision ended with that fantasy family shattered (as Wanda was forced to face reality again).

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Both Agatha All Along and VisionQuest have adapted some of the wilder Marvel Comics lore about Wanda, Vision, and their fantasy family. VisionQuest saved some of the wildest twists on that lore for the finale’s ending, as well as two post-credits scenes that set up some key future events of the MCU – including Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

VisionQuest‘s Ending Is A Fantasy-Family Reunion

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The Finale episode of VisionQuest, “Forever,” sees Tommy Maximoff (Ruaridh Mollica) trying to save his “dad,” Vision (Paul Bettany) from Virgil Horton (James Spader), “The Client” who hired Paladin to capture Vision. Horton turns out to be the grandson of synthezoid and AI pioneer Phineas Horton (Bettany) and is one of the forefathers of modern AI and synthezoids, alongside his former wife, Josephine Carrington (T’Nia Miller), aka Jocasta.

To save Vision from Horton, Tommy makes the drastic decision to make contact with this brother, Billy, by recreating the drowning that allowed him to resurrect in the body of “Thomas Shepherd.” Billy (Joe Locke) answers and is recruited into the final battle between Vision, his boys, and Ultron (Spader), Jocasta, and Horton. The villains are beaten, but Vision is critically damaged by overloading his processors; it takes Tommy’s speed powers and a last-second save when Billy/Wiccan teleports in and adds his magic to the effort. VisionQuest ends with Tommy and Vision coming to Eastview to formally reunite with Billy.

VisionQuest’s First Credits Scene Teases Ultron’s MCU Future

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The first post-credits scene for VisionQuest catches up with Ultron after the climactic showdown in which Vision convinced him not to unleash Jocasta’s nanobots against humanity, as vengeance for Thorton killing his robotic lover. Ultron steals Thorton’s appearance as a human avatar and roams the world, trying to understand and access “humanity” in the fullest sense. He brings some of Jocasta’s nanobots along (just in case he changes his mind), and it’s revealed that he also possesses her hard drive, which could bring things full-circle back to the comics. In the original lore, Jocasta was a robotic companion Ultron built, who later turned against him and became an Avenger. The MCU is clearly keeping that window open.

“It would be great, wouldn’t it? Yeah, that would be great to see an Ultron and Jocasta spinoff of some sort,” Jocasta actress T’Nia Miller told Screen Rant. “What would that look like?”

VisionQuest’s Second Credits Scene Teases Scarlet Witch’s Avengers: Doomsday Return

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The second VisionQuest credits scene was a real shocker, taking us back to the climactic moment of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness when Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) ended her rampage and destroyed Mount Wundagore, sacrificing herself in the process. The continuing scene in VisionQuest shows Doom warp into the scene and use his magic to clear the mountain debris and resurrect Wanda.

This VisionQuest credits scene is a bigger deal than most fans thought possible for a Marvel Disney+ series. Elizabeth Olsen’s return in Avengers: Doomsday has long been expected, but now it’s confirmed; and in doing so, VisionQuest also confirms the longstanding theory that Wanda is one of the mysterious “Latverian Witches” that have appeared in Doomsday‘s marketing. For the record, the other two witches are rumored to be Doctor Strange’s new ally, the sorceress Clea (Charlize Theron), and Loki’s female variant, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martin), with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Strange rumored to be “Boris,” Doom’s right-hand man.

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Either way, we at least know that Elizabeth Olsen will be back in Avengers: Doomsday, and it’s not hard to imagine what she’d either be fighting for alongside Doom, or what he would use her power for: creating his new “Battleworld.”

Will Vision, Tommy & Billy Appear In Avengers: Secret Wars?

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The WandaVision Trilogy has been such a big arc of the Multiverse Saga era of the MCU; it’s hard to imagine it not being part of the finale. Wanda and her family have the most experience with living in a self-made fantasy world so real that it makes an impossible family possible. If Doom gets Wanda on his side, then no doubt her price would be a world where she and her family get to be together in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Vision, Wiccan, and Speed could wake up in Doom’s new reality, but would still be instrumental in redeeming Wanda and finally making their family (and everyone in it) whole. That’s a story arc we could definitely see in Avengers: Secret Wars, along with Billy and Tommy joining ranks with other Young Avengers heroes.

VisionQuest is now streaming all episodes on Disney+. Scarlet Witch (and Vision?) will return in Avengers: Doomsday on December 18th.