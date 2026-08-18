Sylvie Star Sophia Di Martino Might Have Spoiled a Major Avengers: Doomsday Surprise

Marvel Studios turned its San Diego Comic-Con 2026 booth into one of the convention’s most talked-about mysteries by displaying a costume labeled only “Latverian Witch” near other Avengers: Doomsday props. The studio rotated the exhibit each night of the show, swapping in a new color scheme for the costume until four separate versions had appeared across the weekend. The characters have not surfaced in a single frame of the Avengers: Doomsday trailers or promo art, and neither Robert Downey Jr. nor any other cast or crew member has addressed who exists beneath the mask during recent press rounds. There’s nothing like silence to entice fan curiosity, with different theories trying to guess who the witches are. Now, a small but telling moment on Sophia Di Martino’s social media appears to support the main theories.

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Di Martino recently liked an Instagram comment from a fan who simply wrote “Latverian Witch?,” suggesting she could be playing one of the characters in Avengers: Doomsday. The gesture might seem small, but it matters because a performer of her profile receives hundreds of comments on any given post, making likes a sign of validation — at the very least, she’s fond of the idea. However, even more telling is that a few hours later, the like disappeared. That reversal suggests Di Martino recognized she had given something away or inadvertently misled fans, or that someone connected to Avengers: Doomsday production asked her to walk it back to protect the secret. Either way, the interaction lines up with weeks of fan speculation tying Sylvie to one of Doctor Doom’s (Downey Jr.) mysterious followers.

Who Are the Latverian Witches According to Marvel Fans?

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

The color rotation itself has become a central piece of evidence in the ongoing debate about the Latverian Witches’ identity. The purple version of the costume drew immediate attention from fans who pointed out that Marvel Comics has long associated that same shade with Clea (Charlize Theron), the Dark Dimension sorceress who briefly appeared onscreen in the closing moments of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Other variants, including a warmer orange tone, sparked speculation connecting the costume to Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), since it sits close enough to her signature crimson. On top of that, leaked promotional images that circulated online in early August showed a masked figure fans nicknamed Boris standing alongside the witches, distinguished by a circular slot cut into the forehead of the mask. That detail immediately reminded fans of the ending of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, when a third eye emerged on Stephen Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) forehead moments before Clea pulled him into the Dark Dimension.

All these characters are powerful magic wielders. Clea, Scarlet Witch, Sylvie, and Doctor Doom each have an intimate story with the multiverse. Sylvie specifically killed He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) at the end of the first season of Loki, an act that shattered the Sacred Timeline and made the current era of infinite realities possible in the first place, after spending years fleeing the TVA. Doctor Strange and Wanda crossed the multiverse in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Clea enslists Stephen Strange to deal with incursions in the Dark Dimension. They are all aware of the dangers of infinite timelines, and might have a reason to join Doom in his quest. After all, these characters are not typical heroes. Far from it, in fact. They are survivors who are willing to make sacrifices for the greater good or for what they feel is right, regardless of who gets hurt. The color pattern, mask details, and thematic bonds make this theory quite enticing; even Sylvie agrees.