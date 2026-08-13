3 Biggest House of the Dragon Season 3 Mistakes Set to Backfire on Rhaenyra in Season 4

Rhaenyra Targaryen finally seizes the Iron Throne in House of the Dragon Season 3, but her time on it is likely to be short-lived — at least, if all the mistakes she’s making are any indication. Despite being King Viserys’ named heir, Rhaenyra is shockingly unprepared to rule, especially during a tumultuous conflict like the Dance of the Dragons. She’s presented with numerous challenges when she retakes the Red Keep, from rats plaguing the castle to all the gold being gone. That’s a lot for any leader to handle, and Rhaenyra approaches her struggles especially poorly.

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It’s to be expected, as Fire & Blood describes Rhaenyra as a cruel and brief queen. That’s what House of the Dragon is building to, but it’s shocking to see all the wrong turns she makes along the way. There are a few choices she makes that seem certain to backfire in House of the Dragon Season 4. They’ll likely have a domino effect as they end her reign.

3) Alienating Her Most Loyal Supporters Throughout Season 3

Rhaenyra alienates so many of her most loyal supporters in House of the Dragon Season 3, and that continues through the finale. Following Prince Jacaerys’ death, she pushes Baela away — and the animosity there becomes very clear in “The Treasons at Tumbleton.” She also refuses to legitimize Corlys’ sons, angering one of her most valuable allies. And she even sends Mysaria away, which can’t bode well for her in Season 4. With Mysaria staying in King’s Landing, it’s probably a safe bet that she’ll launch a campaign against Rhaenyra after her betrayal. She does claim to speak for the commoners, after all.

Rhaenyra’s choices might seem logical and even strategic individually, but together, they paint the picture of someone who can’t compromise and play the long game. Considering the realm is fractured in its support, Rhaenyra needs as many allies as she can get. She should be trying to keep the ones with influence close and content, but instead, she ensures they’re no longer passionate about her cause.

2) Ignoring the Commonfolk in King’s Landing

Image via Ollie Upton/HBO

Rhaenyra pushing away her closest allies is a terrible move, but it’s made worse by the diminished support she’s getting from the commonfolk. The people of King’s Landing aren’t happy with her, as the financial situation in the city keeps getting worse. With the gold cloaks quitting, it’s also no longer as safe there. And when Rhaenyra realizes she can’t actually address these concerns, she decides to revoke access to her. Not hearing petitions makes her seem callous and careless, and she needs support from somewhere to continue to rule. After her treatment of the nobles, the people would be the next best bet.

Rhaenyra’s attack on the Great Sept doesn’t seem to move the people of King’s Landing, either. The religious ones are likely to see it as blasphemous, and the rest are probably coming around to the idea that she’s a tyrant. Once they hear about Tumbleton, which Rhaenyra will undoubtedly receive the blame for, they’re likely to turn against her further.

1) Underestimating Ulf the White and Hugh Hammer

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Although Addam proves a loyal dragon rider, it’s probably time to admit the dragonseed experiment has failed. Rhaenyra shouldn’t have trusted Ulf and Hugh to aid her cause — and if she absolutely needed to recruit them, she should’ve given them stronger reasons to fight for her. Ulf’s behavior might be unacceptable, but Rhaenyra doesn’t handle him with the kid gloves he so clearly needs. Since he’s wielding a dragon, that’s a bad idea. She and Daemon treat him poorly, underestimating him and suffering the consequences.

Hugh also disobeys her orders repeatedly, but he might be more inclined to listen if Rhaenyra rescued Kat earlier. At best, he’d serve her gratefully. At worst, she’d serve as a hostage of sorts. Rhaenyra doesn’t anticipate that Ulf and Hugh might turn on her, which seems like a huge miscalculation. It vindicates Jace’s House of the Dragon Season 2 complaints, but there were other ways to avoid these betrayals.