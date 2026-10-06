5 Cult 2000s Cartoons That Actually Had Perfect Endings And Need to Be Left Alone

It is hard to think of a time period better for cult cartoons than the 2000s. Millions of millennials around the world had a slew of great options to choose from when it comes to watching cartoons, so finding the ones that have the most loyal fanbases is a special thing. These are the shows that may not have had the highest viewership numbers or didn’t feature the most number of seasons, yet their fans are passionate and still talk about them today. Some are from Disney Channel, some are from Nickelodeon, and some are from Cartoon Network, showcasing just how many places kids had to choose from in the 2000s.

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The thing about cult shows is that they don’t always get to end on a high note. Many are canceled before their time, resulting in cliffhangers and shows feeling like they’re ultimately incomplete. However, there are a few cult cartoons from the 2000s that received a proper ending with a great final episode or sendoff that wrapped things up nicely. As much as we’d all love to get more of these shows, it’s okay to leave them be because our final memory of them remains great thanks to their proper endings.

5) Rocket Power

This animated series from Nickelodeon put a focus on extreme sports, something that was growing in popularity at the time. Airing from 1999 until 2004, Rocket Power came around when athletes like Tony Hawk and Matt Hoffman were rising to fame and getting kids everywhere more interested in skateboarding, biking, and surfing. Those sports were at the core of Rocket Power, which followed four best friends who often recorded themselves playing those sports.

The hour-long finale of Rocket Power is titled “The Big Day”. The premise centered on the impending wedding of Raymundo and Noelani, which clashes with the opening of an indoor skate park the kids are excited about. While that might not sound overly exciting on its own, the episode masterfully handles the emotions of this conflict as Otto comes to understand that his family means more than skating. It brings everyone closer in a fitting conclusion. “The Big Day” might’ve been forgotten by many, but it’s tied for the highest-rated Rocket Power episode on IMDb.

4) Ed, Edd, n Eddy

Courtesy of Cartoon Network

Its status as a cult cartoon is fair, but Ed, Edd, n Eddy is one of the most beloved shows of the era. It has withstood the test of time, with fans still praising it to this day. The series had a simple premise, which is why it worked so well. It just revolved around the everyday happenings of the “Eds” in their fictional hometown of Peach Creek. Kids could see themselves in their antics and it made the show popular. The final official episode aired in 2008, yet 2009 brought the show the conclusion it deserved.

Ed, Edd n Eddy’s Big Picture Show is a made-for-TV film that acted as the series finale for the show. In fact, the creators even shortened the final season so they could focus on this project, which worked out well. In it, the latest scheme of the Eds leaves their cul-de-sac in ruins, and the rest of the neighborhood goes after them as they search for Eddy’s brother to help them. Almost every aspect of this film was well-received, from the animation style to the voice acting. It was seen as a grand finale that fit right in with the rest of the series.

3) Kim Possible

Kim Possible was something of an anchor for animated shows on Disney Channel during the 2000s. Plenty of them came and went, yet Kim Possible felt like it was always there, airing from 2002 through 2007 and spanning nearly 100 episodes. When it came time for the finale of this show, which followed the titular Kim as she attempted to balance her school life with her crime-fighting life, the creators managed to deliver something that felt incredibly satisfying with a two-parter dubbed “Graduation”.

The story saw Kim and her friends graduate high school, while she also had to deal with the return of Warmonga (along with Warhawk the Conqueror), who abducts Kim and Dr. Drakken. It’s exactly the kind of plot that you’d expect from Kim Possible, yet it works extra well because of the way arcs were concluded. Dr. Drakken got a surprise redemption, Shego had to team up with Ron, and Kim and Ron got to ride off into the sunset together. Having it all wrap up as they finished high school was the perfect way to end this beloved series.

2) Codename: Kids Next Door

Images courtesy of Cartoon Network

Similar to Kim Possible, Codename: Kids Next Door was an animated spy show about kids. The five main children battled evil across six seasons from 2002 until 2008 and were a staple of the decade. Titled “Operation: I.N.T.E.R.V.I.E.W.S.”, which stands for “It’s Now The Extra Really Very Interesting End Wrap-Up Story,” the double-length special aired on its own and involved a time jump that allowed us to see what the characters would be like when they were all grown up. It even included live-action elements, which was an intriguing choice.

The episode felt like the closure that fans needed. Learning that Numbuhs 2 and 3 got married was sweet, while the reveal that Father was the interviewer talking to them was a great twist. The Codename: Kids Next Door finale is one of the few great ones to still feature something of a cliffhanger, as Numbuh 1 joins the Galactic Kids Next Door to protect others across the galaxy. That is exactly the kind of thing that fans would love to see, though if they never get it, they can be satisfied that the ending they got was quite good.

1) Samurai Jack

Everything about Samurai Jack screamed cult classic. The cartoon had a wacky premise, following a Japanese prince who wields a katana and is sent into a dystopian future to battle a shapeshifting demon lord. Those who found the show quickly grew attached during its run from 2001 through 2004, yet Cartoon Network canceled it during Season 4. However, Samurai Jack was brought back in 2017, which is when it got the chance to deliver the perfect finale.

“CI” finally sees Jack defeat the demon lord Aku and then he prepares to get married to Ashi. It feels like it’ll be the ending we all wanted, only for it to turn bittersweet. Due to Jack’s victory, the timeline resets and Ashi disappears. It leaves Jack all alone and it doesn’t give him a happy ending, yet it’s one that fits in with other iconic lonely characters from classic samurai stories. The 9.3 rating on IMDb is indicative of how universally acclaimed this finale is.

Which cartoon from the 2000s had your favorite finale? Tell us in the comments.