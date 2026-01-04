27 Years Ago Today, Cartoon Network’s Longest Running Original Premiered (But You Can’t Stream Its Finale)

27 years ago today, Cartoon Network premiered its funniest animated series and you can’t even stream its true finale anymore if you wanted to go back to it. Cartoon Network is home to some of the most memorable cartoons in television history, and it hit a real hot streak heading into the 2000s. This “Cartoon Cartoons” era of the network saw the channel debut some of its strongest and funniest shows, and there’s one in particular that has stood the test of time nearly three decades later for just how funny it still is.

27 years ago today, on January 4, 1999, Ed, Edd n Eddy made its debut with Cartoon Network and was one of the funniest shows that the channel has ever seen. The series ran for a successful five seasons, and even got to an end with a made for TV movie. But if you wanted to look back on it now to really feel the nostalgia, you can’t find Ed, Edd n Eddy anywhere along with not finding its official movie finale at all. Through any of the digital platforms.

Ed Edd n Eddy Premiered on Cartoon Network 27 Years Ago Today

Courtesy of Cartoon Network

Ed, Edd n Eddy was a different kind of production with Cartoon Network. Created by Danny Antonucci, the series introduced fans to the titular three friends at the center of it all. Ed (Matt Hill) was a strong boy who really loved his friends and was constantly at the mercy of being tattled on by his younger sister Sarah. Edd (Sam Vincent) was a very bright young boy who was constantly anxious about the world around him despite being curious about how everything worked. And finally, Eddy (Tony Sampson), was a young con artist who was also trying to scheme his neighbors.

Ed, Edd n Eddy takes place in a cul-de-sac during the Summer (at least for the first four seasons) as sees the three boys trying all sorts of schemes and scams to make enough money to buy jawbreakers. They would continuously fail, and each episode saw how the rest of the neighborhood was constantly annoyed at their efforts. It’s a show built on slapstick at its heart with tons of great sound effects to make each and every strike all the more hilarious. Hits landed hard, and each character was pretty much a Looney Tune in how pliable they were.

But it was also a show with gradual character development amidst all of the chaos. Each separate adventure was funny and self-contained, sure, but over the course of the seasons we’d see changes to the status quo take effect. Ed, Edd n Eddy is still the longest running Cartoon Network original ever produced too with its ending coming ten years after its original premiere with Ed, Edd n Eddy’s Big Picture Show. This film made good on the promise from the TV series with big reveals for the Eds themselves, and even saw the rest of the neighborhood kids finally accept them. It was as perfect of a finale as fans could hope for.

What Happened to Ed Edd n Eddy?

Courtesy of Cartoon Nerwork

Ed, Edd n Eddy was eventually pitched to Cartoon Network —following its pitch and rejection from Nickelodeon— with the need for Antonucci himself to retain creative control over the brand. This is why after all these years, fans really haven’t seen the franchise return with new reboots and more despite the desire to see such a project happen. It’s because the creator himself is strongly opposed to the idea and even said that one would “fail miserably” if it were to happen.

Even without a reboot part keeping it alive within Cartoon Network, the show itself is victim to the shake ups seen with the channel’s other classics. It has been removed from streaming services like HBO Max and Hulu, but at least you can still purchase it digitally with stores like Prime Video. But with that being said, fans will never be able to watch the official finale as it has been wiped out from these services entirely. Ed, Edd n Eddy’s Big Picture Show is not streaming or available for digital purchase anywhere, so fans won’t be able to get that awesome resolution that came from the series.

It’s a show that got to run for over ten years with Cartoon Network, multiple seasons, video games, a movie, all kinds of specials and more, but the Eds themselves will forever be in stasis as fans won’t be able to revisit their finale. It’s a shame considering just how funny it was, but that’s also a testament to how much support it’s gotten from fans ever since.

