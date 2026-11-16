5 Perfect ’90s Sci-Fi TV Shows That Only Got Better Every Season

Television series are always a bit of a challenge. It isn’t just making a good season that gets audiences invested. It goes further because you have to build a story that works season after season to keep the momentum going. This is especially true when it comes to sci-fi. Shows in the sci-fi genre often have significant world building it has to do while also keeping things interesting without becoming too predictable or stale. While there are a lot of sci-fi shows that have pulled that off and had legendary runs, there are others that not only managed to run for multiple seasons but also get better with each one — especially in the 1990s.

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Here are five sci-fi series from the 1990s that are not only great, but they got better with each season. These are the shows that we keep coming back to all these years later because of how good they are, but also for how they built on themselves to deliver from start to finish.

5) Star Trek: The Next Generation

Sure, Star Trek: The Next Generation isn’t the first Star Trek series, but it is in many ways the absolutely definitive one. The series was solid from the start, debuting in 1987, but it was the third season that really saw the series make a massive leap and after that, it was only better from there. The first two seasons of The Next Generation were, admittedly, a little campier than the others, but they also had a lot of heavy lifting to do. They had to establish this iteration of the franchise, the characters, and really get us invested but starting in Season 3, the stories became even more evolved, the characters more richly developed, and saw not only the series reach its full potential every season after that but also expanded the Star Trek universe in a way that made it one of the most beloved IP in not just sci-fi but entertainment on the whole. The Next Generation is an example of a series that never diminished in quality, which is rare.

4) Babylon 5

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Television

I feel like we don’t give Babylon 5 nearly the appreciation it deserves, but the series, which ran from 1993 to 1998, is one of the genuinely great sci-fi series of all time and a huge part of that comes down to how it was planned. Babylon 5, unlike most sci-fi series of its era, started with a complete five-year plan. Series creator J. Michael Straczynski knew going into the very first episode where he wanted things to go. This meant that there was a path forward for each story, each character, each arc. The first season set things up, specifically the politics and organization of the world and lore and then was able to use that basis to create something that had not only thorough storytelling, but rich emotional development. The result is a series that simply got better and better because it knew where it was going. There’s really not been anything quite like it since.

3) The X-Files

Image Courtesy of Fox

This one is a little tricky. The X-Files is undoubtedly one of the best sci-fi series ever made and you can definitely say that it’s a series that did get better season over season, but not consistently. The X-Files ran for 9 seasons in its original run between 12993 and 2002, but the series varies wildly. Seasons 1 through 5 are considered the best of the series and if you look just at those five seasons, it’s definitely a situation where the show just got better and better. The first season of The X-Files set the stage but by the time you get to Season 3, you have a series that has built on its conspiracies as well as the monster of the week format to deliver something intriguing. Even now, if you ask a fan about the best episodes of the series, they’re going to be found here. Things shift by the time we get to the sixth season — there are some production changes and the conspiracy elements of the show start to get a little unfocused here — and the whole thing declines after that, but those first five seasons just kept building on each other making The X-Files a classic.

2) 3rd Rock From the Sun

Image courtesy of NBC

I admit that this one is a little bit of an outside choice. When most people think about 3rd Rock From the Sun, they think of it as simply a sitcom and technically that is correct. The NBC series, which ran from 1996 to 2001, is in fact a sitcom and a popular one. But it’s also a sci-fi sit come, which is admittedly a little rare. If you’re not familiar, 3rd Rock From the Sun follows four extraterrestrials who come to Earth as part of a research expedition and, to carry this out, they pose as a normal human family in Ohio. Clearly the idea of aliens trying to be human is where the humor comes in. But while it’s funny, the series is also sci-fi (aliens coming to Earth kind of seals that.) From season to season, it’s the humor that just keeps getting better, as well as the different character arcs that see the aliens growing ever more connected to and entangled with human life and emotions. The cast also just keeps getting better each season in their roles.

1) Quantum Leap

The original Quantum Leap is one of those classic sci-fi series that pretty much everyone remembers because it had a pretty unique premise: Dr. Sam Beckett finds a way to time travel and tests it on himself. However, it doesn’t quite work as expected and Sam’s consciousness “leaps” from time to time, inhabiting the bodies of people where he has the opportunity to fix events in the pass, all on the hope that he will eventually leap back home to his own time. While the series starts out focused on the correcting of the past, each season improved on that first season and premise by getting more and more into the overall mythology of these leaps. As the seasons went on, the series also started taking on real social issues and widening the world with real threats not only to Sam but history as well. The show built on it’s sort of gimmicky premise to get viewers hooked in what was ultimately a deeply emotional and human story — and we’re never getting over the ending.

What ‘90s sci-fi series do you feel like got better season after season? Let us know in the comments.