33 Years Ago Today, An Iconic ’90s Sci-fi Series Ended With a Major Cliffhanger (And Fans Never Got Answers)

In the ’90s, there were some iconic science fiction TV shows that played with unique concepts every week, and thanks to the robust episode counts of television at the time, it meant fans got an embarrassment of riches with these stories. One of the best ’90s sci-fi shows that fit this bill at the time was Quantum Leap. Starring Scott Bakula as Dr. Sam Beckett, the series saw its lead character lost in time, “leaping” into new people every week of the series, with the intention of helping them alter their lives for the better in some way. Lost in time and out of his own body, Sam has only one friend to guide him through the whole process, a hologram of his best friend, Al Calavicci (Dean Stockwell).

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Quantum Leap ended up running five seasons and was just three shy of 100 total episodes when it ended. The ending to Quantum Leap is, of course, an element that remains a sticking point for fans of the beloved cult series. Not to harp on a sore subject, though, but today marks the anniversary of the final episode of the original version of the show, as “Mirror Image,” the 97th and final episode of Quantum Leap, premiered on TV on May 5, 1993, thirty-three years ago today. So what was the big deal? And why was it met with confusion at the time? And did fans ever get that closure?

Quantum Leap Ended With a Bittersweet Cliffhanger

In the series finale of Quantum Leap, Bakula’s Sam Beckett finds himself entering a bar, one where he gets a surprise when he looks in the mirror and finds his own reflection staring back at him. Beckett seeing the reflection of the body he’s “leaped” into was a crucial part of each episode of Quantum Leap, so the Season 5 finale having him see his own face was a major shift in the dynamic of the show.

As the episode continues, Beckett’s time in the bar and with the long bartender, also called Al, like his hologram helper, seems to indicate Sam has found himself in some kind of mystical place. Characters and ideas from throughout the series make themselves known, while his conversation with the bartender turn incredibly philosophical. Many fans have theorized that Sam is in heaven, or some kind of limbo state, or that he’s speaking directly to god; but that was never confirmed or made totally clear. What does become clear, though, is that Sam still has a right to wrong somewhere.

In the closing minute of the episode, Sam decides not to leap back home to live his life as normal, but to go back to the 1960s and change the timeline for good. Sam arrives in Beth Calavicci’s home, changing the course of his friend Al’s life forever as he convinces Beth to not remarry and instead wait for Al to return home from the war. It’s worth noting that much earlier in the series Al had the chance to make the same change, but chose not too for fear of how it might fundamentally alter the timeline itself. By going back and making the change, though, he ensured that his best friend could have the best life possible, even if it meant that he couldn’t have one at all.

After the episode ends there are three title cards that are on screen that confirm all of this took place. The first confirms that Beth never remarried, the second confirms she and Al have four daughters and are on the verge of their 39th wedding anniversary. The third and final title card, however, delivered a gut punch for viewers, revealing that Sam Beckett “never returned home.”

Quantum Leap Had a Chance to Explain What Came Next

The reason this ending was chosen for Quantum Leap‘s fifth season is that it wasn’t totally clear at the time if the show would return for more episodes. When the decision was made for it not to come back, it left fans with a bad taste in their mouths, as it meant this character they’d grown to love over the years was fully denied a happy ending. That said, rumors did swirl for years in the aftermath of Quantum Leap‘s series finale that the ending fans got was just one of several.

Back in 2019, footage from a scrapped ending made its way online, one featuring an older Beth and Al, where the latter made the case for leaping into time himself to save Sam, seemingly teeing up a sixth season of the show that would have followed him instead. Speaking with about it, Bakula revealed that different endings were shot as the show itself remained in limbo “I remember that we shot different endings so that Don [Bellisario] would be able to adjust accordingly. We wrapped before we knew if we were being picked up. Sadly, we were cancelled….I’m glad the fans get to see what might have been…or could be. I keep telling people, Sam’s still out there.”

Just three years after Bakula said this, the potential for answers actually arrived. Though teases had been made over the years that a Quantum Leap movie or follow-up could happen, an actual reboot was ordered in January of 2022. Fans thought that maybe the series would finally bring closure, and apparently that was the original plan. Ahead of the show’s premiere that September, Bakula confirmed he’d been asked to return to the role of Sam Beckett, revealing that the original script for the pilot included his character.

In the end, Bakula declined to return for the Quantum Leap revival. However, the series did have a major connection to the series finale of the original, as Susan Diol reprised her role of Beth Calavicci, the wife of Al, and was flanked by Georgina Reilly as Janis Calavicci, one of their daughters. Sam Beckett, however, didn’t appear, and his status remains unclear. Speaking with Vulture in 2024, though, Bakula offered his perspective, noting he believed the ending was far more optimistic than many.

“I like that sentiment that there’s a Sam Beckett out there and he’s doing right by a lot of people. There are a lot of people who make a difference every day, and take time to look at other people and not just assume that they know better. So I like that idea. Is it sad that he never gets home? Yes. But sometimes, there’s greater work to be done.”