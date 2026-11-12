VisionQuest Post-Credits Scene Pretty Much Confirms A Major Avengers: Doomsday Villain Theory

VisionQuest ended its run with Episode 8, “Forever,” which saw the final battle between Vision (Paul Bettany), Ultron (James Spader), and new Marvel Cinematic Universe foes Jocasta (T’Nia Miller) and Phineas Horton (Spader again). That battle took place in the physical world, as Vision’s “son” Tommy Maximoff (Ruaridh Mollica) and allies like the Paladin (Todd Stashwick) stormed Phineas Horton’s compound to free Vision. That same battle extended into the metaphysical world, as Vision had to battle Ultron in his mind-palace to stop the psychotic robot from unleashing a swarm of nanobots upon humanity.

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In the end (SPOILERS), Vision was able to talk Ultron down and still avoid death himself, thanks to a last-minute save from his sons, Billy (Joe Locke) and Tommy. The series also brought back the tradition of having two post-credits scenes, which set up several new developments that will unfold in the MCU. One scene showed Ultron (disguised in human form) contemplating how to resurrect his love, Jocasta, using a hard drive backup of her consciousness. The other post-credits scene directly set up Avengers: Doomsday by revealing that Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) has resurrected Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), to harness her power for his multiversal mission.

Why VisionQuest‘s Scarlet Witch Scene Confirms Avengers: Doomsday‘s “Latverian Witch” Theory

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During San Diego Comic-Con 2026, Marvel Studios surprised fans by unveiling a display of some previously unseen costumes from Avengers: Doomsday. The costumes were for a set of three masked and robed characters called the “Latverian Witches,” who were identified as mystical disciples of Doom, with a fourth masked figure named “Boris” acting as Doom’s right hand. There were compelling theories about which MCU characters were behind those masks, with the most popular guesses being:

Red Witch Green Witch Purple Witch “Boris” Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch Sylvie (Loki Variant) Clea Doctor Strange

Now, VisionQuest has confirmed that Wanda has been recruited by Doom, which pretty much confirms that she will be one of the Latverian Witches: the one in red robes, who is featured as the most prominent of the trio in all the promotional posters and artwork we’ve seen. With that key piece of the puzzle in place, other rumors about the Latverian Witches suddenly seem much more believable.

When Marvel fans saw the costume for Boris, most of them immediately discerned that the character was Doctor Strange Benedict Cumberbatch), due to the conspicuous placement of a third eye hole in Boris’s helmet-mask, coinciding with Strange gaining a third eye as a result of his experiments with the Darkhold in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The post-credits scene of that film showed Strange gaining a powerful mystical ally in Clea (Charlize Theron), a sorceress who brought Strange to the Dark Dimension. If Strange is recruited by Doom, then it’s not hard to imagine him taking the two-fer of both Strange and Clea.

DOctor Strange & Clea in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness / Marvel Studios

Finally, Loki star Sophia Di Martino (who plays Sylvie) had the Marvel fandom in an uproar this summer when she made a vague Instagram post claiming that she’s “Working on something a bit different,” and then “liked” a fan comment asking if it was a “Latveria Witch” role. It wasn’t the first time Di Martino dropped clues about a Doomsday return: both she and her stunt double caught Marvel fans’ attention last year, when they were spotted in the vicinity of Avengers: Doomsday‘s shoot over in London. So the (green) dye has already been cast, and it’s hard to backtrack now.

Clea is obviously a character we don’t know enough about yet, but Sylvie, Wanda, and Stephen Strange are all characters who have significant mystical abilities, as well as experience traveling the Multiverse and facing the temptation of alternate lives in alternate realities. Doom exploiting those vulnerabilities makes sense; it also sets up a compelling arc for the Latverian Witches and Boris to come to their senses and make a pivotal stand against Doom in Avengers: Secret Wars.

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While there is still no firm confirmation, there is enough circumstantial evidence to say we pretty much know who the Latverian Witches are going to be. That said, there’s also been a theory that the Witches and Boris will remain masked throughout Doomsday, and their identities will only be revealed at the very end (or in a post-credits scene), setting up a larger arc to come in Secret Wars.

We’ll find out when Avengers: Doomsday is released in theaters on December 18th. Do you believe this theory about the identies fo the Latverian Witches? Let us know in the comments!