7 Best TV Shows Like From To Watch While Waiting for Season 4 (#1 Is a 10/10 Mystery Series)

When it comes to horror, From might just be one of the best television shows in the genre right now. The MGM+ series is a complicated, twist-filled mystery that keeps viewers on their toes from episode one with its tale of a mysterious small, isolated town that traps anyone who enters it and, with no way out, forces the unwilling residents to figure out how to stay alive all while something terrifying lies in the surrounding forest. It’s a series that is works on several layers, giving viewers not only the supernatural element, but a more character-driven story as well, one where the threats are as much whatever is keeping people prisoner in the town as it is the people inside of it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With From already having three seasons under its belt, a fourth is on its way and while production on the series is underway, fans will have a little bit of a wait for its return — the series isn’t expected to return until sometime in 2026. In the meantime, if you’re looking for a show to scratch that From itch, here are seven great options — and one is a perfect mystery series.

7) Wayward Pines

Like From, Wayward Pines is a series that features a town where those who live there aren’t allowed to leave and can’t contact the outside world. However, despite the general premise being similar to From, Wayward Pines has its own very different twist and goes in a very different direction. In Wayward Pines, Ethan Burke comes to the Idaho town to investigate the disappearance of two Secret Service colleagues and soon finds that he — and no one else in the town — can leave. While the town seems idyllic, any attempt to leave is punished by a public execution and there is a much larger conspiracy of sorts at play.

Based on a series of novels by Black Crouch, Wayward Pines stars Matt Dillon, Carla Gugino, Melissa Leo, Djimon Hounsou, Hope Davis, Melissa Leo, Juliette Lews and more. It aired for two seasons on Fox.

6) Les Revenants (The Returned)

French series Les Revenants doesn’t involve a town trapping its inhabitants, but that doesn’t mean it’s free of supernatural twists. The series, which can be streamed on AppleTV+, is set in a small French mountain town where several people who had previously been dead suddenly reappear, alive and well. Many of the returned have been dead for years and, when they unexpectedly return to life, they begin to return to their homes with no awareness of having died, attempting to reclaim their old lives.

What makes Les Revenants so interesting is that this isn’t merely a people returning from the dead story. There are strange supernatural occurrences in the series and what is happening with those coming back from the dead is never really fully explained. It’s a slow burn with a lot of twists that leaves the viewer with a ton of questions and every possible answer is unsettling.

5) 1899

While the series only got one season and fans are still upset Netflix decided to cancel it, 1899 is not only a great show to watch while waiting for From to return, but just a great show in general. The series followed a group of European travelers heading by ship to New York to start a new life. However, the ship encounters a second, mysterious ship on their journey that had previously been believed to be missing and what seemed at first to be a straightforward historical drama turns into a mind-bending puzzle with some dark twists.

While the series was cancelled after just one season and ends on a wild cliffhanger, that one season is such a rich story and unlike anything else. It might even require a few watch throughs to fully unpack the narrative, which makes it a great investment of time.

4) The Rain

It’s hard to come up with fresh takes on post-apocalyptic worlds, but Danish mystery series The Rain pulls it off. In the series it’s not zombies or a nuclear disaster that brings about the apocalypse, but the rain. A virus carried by rain wipes out almost all human life in Scandinavia, prompting siblings Simone and Rasmus to take shelter in a bunker. When they emerge six years later, they go looking for their scientist father who left t hem there but never came back and finds a much-changed world.

While the series doesn’t have the twists and turns that From has, it is such a unique take on a post-apocalyptic world that it’s actually a pretty refreshing watch. And when we do get to some of the bigger reveals in the plot, they take you by surprise in a big enough way to make the whole thing very satisfying.

3) Dark

Image courtesy of Netflix

Given how good 1899 is, it should be no surprise that another series from the same creators is on this list to help you scratch that From itch, German sci-fi thriller Dark ran for three seasons and is one of the most complex and original takes on time travel yet. The series follows four families from a fictional town in German as they look for the truth in the wake of a child’s disappearance. However, what they uncover is a generation-spanning time travel conspiracy.

Dark is complex, digging into the concept of time and how it impacts human nature, free will, and life itself. The series also uses bootstrap paradox pretty liberally which only further complicates the story. It’s a fascinating and complete series — and it’s easily one of the best television shows in recent years.

2) Lost

Image courtesy of ABC Studios

There are actually two reasons Lost is on this list. The first is that From star Harold Perrineau also stars in Lost. The second is that if you’re looking for a show with twists and mystery and a little bit of conspiracy that makes you wonder exactly what is going on at any given time, then Lost might just be the best possible example of that.

Lost follows the survivors of Oceanic Airlines Flight 815 that crashes on a mysterious, seemingly uninhabited tropical island. But the survivors soon find themselves threated by a number of mysterious entities and more and more mysteries unfold the longer the series goes on. Lost was a massive hit during its original run and has what might be one of the most popular (and debated) series finales in all of television history — and with six seasons to binge, should keep you plenty busy until From returns.

1) The Leftovers

Created by Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta, The Leftovers is pretty much a perfect mystery series. Three years after a global event that saw 2% of the population disappearing (the “Sudden Departure”), the series follows the lives of those trying to continue on with their lives in this changed world, which includes the emergence of cults and other forms of coping.

With three seasons, each focusing on different locations — and in the third and final season, moving forward in time to seven years after the Departure — The Leftovers is a haunting exploration of not just grief both personal and on a global scale, but also that of trauma, existential dread, and the place of religion and how faith plays into all of it. It’s a highly complex series, but one that is beautifully done, with the final season in particular being nearly perfect.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!