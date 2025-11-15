1 Year On, Prime’s Masterpiece Sci-Fi Show Is A Streaming Success With Sequel Approaching

Fans have been waiting a long time for this one—and with good reason. The first season was hands down some of the best sci-fi that we’ve had in a while, not even taking into consideration that it’s one of the most fun video game adaptations that’s come around in recent memory. It’s got it all, from great effects to an incredible cast and a wild ride of a world that is nothing but fun to watch come to life. It could have been bad, like, really bad (yes, we’re looking at you Borderlands). But instead, it was a breath of fresh air in what feels like a time of pretty shallow television.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’re obviously talking about Fallout, which has made its way back into Flixpatrol’s Top 10 Streaming list ahead of season 2. Filming began on the second season in November 2024, and episodes will officially drop in December 2025. The official summary of the show tells us exactly what to expect: “Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.”

Fallout Season 2 Is Going To Be A Wild Ride

Play video

Season 1 was an almost perfect season of television. It currently sits at a 93% on the Rotten Tomatoes tomatometer, with one critic saying, “Anchored by stellar performances, ultra-violent sequences, and tongue-in-cheek humour—Fallout is a remarkable balancing act to behold and one so captivating it will surely become as iconic as the games before it.” The action is basically non-stop, but that doesn’t stop the show from being a seriously character-driven narrative. Each character and actor shines, with none lagging behind performance-wise.

Season 2 is set to center once more around Lucy MacLean, Cooper Howard, or the Ghoul, and Maximus, but there are also a few faces that game fans have been impatiently waiting to see. We’ve known for a while that Kumail Nanjiani would have a role in Season 2; we just haven’t known which one. But the Season 2 trailer has dropped, and it looks like he’ll be playing Arthur Maxson—much to game fans’ delight. Macaulay Culkin is also set to join the cast in a mystery role, though context clues give us a hint that he’ll be a part of Caesar’s Legion, and potentially some kind of villain.

What are you most looking forward to about Season 2 of Fallout? Let us know in the comments below! And then head over to the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are excited for.