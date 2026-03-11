7 Lesser Known Fantasy Book Series That Deserve as Much Love as LOTR, ASOIAF & Brandon Sanderson’s Cosmere

When it comes to fantasy books, The Lord of the Rings, A Song of Ice and Fire, and Brandon Sanderson’s Cosmere are among the most widely loved staples of the genre — but there are lesser-known series that deserve just as much recognition. There’s no shortage of great fantasy stories out there, with offerings ranging from traditional epics to grimdark and urban adventures. Unfortunately, even some of the best titles on shelves don’t receive the attention that J.R.R. Tolkien’s, George R.R. Martin’s, and Sanderson’s books demand.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Wheel of Time, The Dark Tower, and Discworld come close, as they’re known by fantasy readers and mainstream audiences alike. And those active in bookish circles will recognize other genre classics, from Malazan Book of the Fallen to The Realm of the Elderlings. Series like The First Law, The Broken Earth, and The Kingkiller Chronicle also get a lot of attention. However, there are lesser-known books that deserve the same praise as the category’s heavy-hitters. In an ideal world, they’d be widely recommended and in line for adaptations, just like LOTR, ASOIAS, and Sanderson’s fantasy universe.

7) Chronicles of the Black Company by Glen Cook

Technically, Glen Cook’s books are fantasy classics, laying the foundations for many modern genre conventions. However, they tend to be less discussed outside fantasy spaces, which is a shame. Chronicles of the Black Company, in particular, deserves the hype that surrounds hits like ASOIAF. It spans more than 10 books, with multiple stories under its umbrella — and amazingly, there are still more books to come. That should underscore the scope of Cook’s world, and its character work offers just as much depth.

Chronicles of the Black Company is dark and atmospheric, centers on morally gray figures, and feature themes that hold up well for an undertaking that began decades ago. It boasts many elements that make ASOIAF, and even The First Law and Malazan Book of the Fallen, so popular. For that reason, it’s a wonder it hasn’t blown up as much. A screen adaptation could help in that endeavor, but the one announced back in 2017 (via Deadline) appears to be one of many fantasy series in development hell.

6) The Long Price Quartet by Daniel Abraham

Daniel Abraham is best known as one of the authors behind The Expanse‘s James S.A. Corey pen name. However, he published a fantasy series years before the sci-fi hit — and it’s criminally underrated. The Long Price Quartet masterfully captures what so many readers love about The Lord of the Rings and ASOIAF. Its world-building is thorough and immersive, helping readers get properly invested in the conflicts that plague its setting. And those conflicts are presented through the characters’ maneuvering, more so than heavy actions sequences. It feels a lot like ASOIAF in that regard, making it a must-read for anyone who loves a more subtle approach to political tensions.

Abraham’s series also has a magic system unique enough to rival those in Sanderson’s books, and it expertly uses it to fuel its story. It also weaves in elements of real-world history, just as the best fantasy tends to do. The prose are nothing to scoff at, either, making The Long Price Quartet a great experience overall. It may get off to a slower start, but it’s well worth pushing through it.

5) The Traitor Son Cycle by Miles Cameron

Miles Cameron’s The Traitor Son Cycle is another fantasy series that only receives the attention it deserves in fantasy forums, and that’s something that desperately needs to change. The Traitor Son Cycle is especially impressive for how knowledgeable the author is when it comes to the story’s medieval Europe inspirations. Its world-building is truly top notch; through his descriptions, it’s obvious Cameron knows how things should function, right down to the most minute details.

That’s refreshing and makes the five-book series worthy of praise, but it’s far from the only reason it deserves more love. Although the detailed world-building and massive cast of characters can make this military story a bit difficult to get into, it proves its quality once The Red Knight takes off. The action is memorable, the world and story evolve in fascinating ways, and the scope eventually grows into a worthy epic.

4) The Dandelion Dynasty by Ken Liu

Like The Traitor Son Cycle, The Dandelion Dynasty can be difficult to get into, which may explain why Ken Liu’s fantasy series doesn’t receive the attention it should. However, even many fantasy fans — all of whom are well-versed in slow-burn setups and complicated world-building — sleep on this series. Perhaps it’s because it’s more “low” fantasy, but its conversations about power, warfare, and technology make it a must-read for anyone who enjoys narratives that lean more political.

In addition to its well-wrought political intrigue, The Dandelion Dynasty boasts incredible character work, taking readers on a compelling growth journey over its four books. The large cast gives them plenty of figures to latch onto, too, and the fact that the ambitious story is told through a multi-generational lens makes it even more impressive. Far more people need to invest time into it.

3) The Green Bone Saga by Fonda Lee

Fonda Lee’s Green Bone Saga is fairly well-known in bookish spaces, but it’s far from a household name — and the urban fantasy story is deserving of more widespread acclaim (along with an adaptation that doesn’t get canceled before it ever happens). A series that blends the familial drama and mob dynamics of The Godfather with a martial arts-based magic system, there’s no denying The Green Bone Saga is perfect for the screen. It has that in common with Sanderson’s books, and I’d be just as eager to see its action with my own eyes.

The Green Bone Saga becomes more ambitious in its later books, expanding the scope of its conflicts and eventually taking a long view by showing the further-reaching effects. Between the refreshing world, great characters, and expansive storytelling, this one should be recommended as much as fantasy’s blockbuster books.

2) The Riyria Revelations by Michael J. Sullivan

Michael J. Sullivan’s Riyria Revelations series starts off with a fun adventure, then spirals into something more epic (but still fun) — and it’s genuinely surprising how few people seem to know of it. Theft of Swords follows a thief and a mercenary as they’re framed for regicide and forced to unravel the deeper conspiracy at play. The character dynamics make this an entertaining journey, but Sullivan’s plot is also fast-paced and gripping.

And Riyria Revelations is one of those series that gets better as it goes on. Like many other fantasy narratives, it builds on its characters and world in fresh and interesting ways. Sullivan never loses sight of the heart of the story, though, and it makes it incredibly readable. More people would benefit from going on its journey.

1) The Divine Cities by Robert Jackson Bennett

These days, Robert Jackson Bennett is best known for titles like Foundryside and The Tainted Cup. The popularity of these books and their sequels leaves The Divine Cities as an underrated addition to his backlist. However, the fantasy trilogy explains why the author has positively taken off. It’s an early example of his skill, with its setting — a world where Divinities were overthrown, which led to even more hardship and suffering — being a particular highlight. The world-building here may lean into familiar tropes, but they’re done incredibly well.

The Divine Cities also benefits from memorable characters and hard-hitting emotional beats, and it doesn’t pull its punches. It’s unafraid to tackle important themes, too, making it a surprise that this series isn’t getting more love as the author’s other books take off.

What’s an underrated fantasy book you think deserves more love? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!