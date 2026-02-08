There Can Be No Debate That These 10 Fantasy Books Are All 10/10 Masterpieces

There’s no shortage of incredible fantasy books to dig into, but not many are full-on masterpieces — and that makes rare 10/10 novels even more impressive. These titles are basically flawless, raising the bar for the genre as a whole. Fantasy stories tend to be long, and they have a lot of moving parts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s not surprising, then, that even some of the category’s best books falter somewhere. It’s difficult to nail world-building, characters, and plot, all while keeping readers satisfied and moving things along at a steady pace. The books that master all these elements are some of the greatest to grace the fantasy section, standing out among all the other offerings.

10) A Storm of Swords by George R.R. Martin

Image via Penguin

The first three Song of Ice and Fire books are all 10/10, but A Storm of Swords is the peak of George R.R. Martin’s fantasy series. It’s such an incredible fantasy novel that it resulted in two perfect seasons of television. This sequel picks up the momentum after A Game of Thrones and A Clash of Kings, finally allowing the tensions between its prominent players to really boil over. The Red Wedding, Purple Wedding, Tyrion’s trial, and Tyrion’s departure are just a few of the developments that make this so great. Oh, and it ends with a jaw-dropping twist courtesy of Littlefinger.

A Storm of Swords nails its emotional beats, mostly because Martin does such a good job of investing us in its characters during the previous installments. The book moves at a surprising quick pace considering its length, and it masterfully delivers on everything set up before. It also lays the groundwork for new conflicts heading into the back half of the series.

9) Mistborn: The Final Empire

Image courtesy of Tor Books/Macmillan

There are a few masterpieces within Brandon Sanderson’s Cosmere, but the first Mistborn novel will always stand out as one of his best pieces of work. While Mistborn Era 1 is a rarity — all three installments are top-notch — the first chapter remains its strongest. It’s gripping from the prologue, and its story feels more tightly woven than what comes later.

Its heist-like setup and ragtag crew of characters make for a fun ride, but The Final Empire still successfully captures the weight of its conversations about oppression and revolution. The action here is great, and Sanderson expertly introduces his magic system (which is one of the more unique and detailed ones to grace the page). The ending twist is also mind-blowing, and it continues to be thrilling, even on a re-read.

8) The Stone Sky by N.K. Jemisin

Image via Orbit/Hachette Book Group

N.K. Jemisin’s Broken Earth trilogy is another standout series from beginning to end. But if we’re looking at just once book that’s pretty much perfect, it has to be The Stone Sky. The final installment in Jemisin’s fantasy series weaves together its moving parts in a way that’s endlessly impressive. This finale sticks the landing in every area, landing major emotional blows, showcasing Jemisin’s plotting skills, and driving home its message about what it really takes to overcome cycles of oppression and violence.

The Stone Sky has everything that makes the previous books so compelling — complex characters, a well-wrought backdrop, and unique writing — but its true power is in how it wraps things up. This book explains so many of the choices made in the previous ones; it’s a surefire way to make readers appreciate the art of storytelling all over again.

7) Blood Over Bright Haven by M.L. Wang

Book cover via Penguin Random House

M.L. Wang is responsible for two perfect fantasy standalones, The Sword of Kaigen and Blood Over Bright Haven. The latter is the most recent addition to the author’s lineup, though, so we’ll keep the focus there. And boy, does the author’s latest novel take readers on a ride they’re certain to remember. It kicks off on a high note, and it doesn’t let up from there — though it does throw a wrench into the story around the halfway point, which keeps things interesting and upends expectations.

That alone elevates this novel, but Blood Over Bright Haven also benefits from its expert use of academia to explore larger injustices and their impact, both on the individual and societal level. The flawed characters complement the world well, and they make it easy to stay invested in this story. There’s also an intriguing magic system, and the ending strikes the right balance between hopeful and bleak. The book excels on many fronts, making it an obvious 10/10.

6) Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo

Image via Macmillan

Leigh Bardugo has written many great fantasy books, but Six of Crows remains at the top of her lineup. The YA heist story has everything you could want in a fantasy adventure: compelling but morally gray characters, a masterful storytelling structure, solid writing, and a world that’s immersive and well established, thanks to her prior series. (You can get by without reading it, though.)

Bardugo does an impressive job of balancing five regular POVs — and six major characters — making us feel for them and root for their personal motivations. Of course, she also sells the group as a whole. The dynamics and banter are great, the story is fast-paced, and there’s plenty of action and magic. Crooked Kingdom is nearly as good, but due to the detail put into its Ice Court heist, Six of Crows is a masterpiece.

5) The Will of the Many by James Islington

Image via Simon & Schuster

The Will of the Many is getting plenty of attention after its 2023 release, and rightfully so. James Islington’s Hierarchy series opener is a triumph, and it’s no wonder Sony Pictures picked up the rights to it late last year. Despite its girth, The Will of the Many makes for a surprisingly fast-paced and engaging read. It helps that Islington proves a pro when it comes to plot twists, finding ways to surprise the reader straight through to the end.

Everything from the book’s inspired setting, which draws from ancient Rome, to its political intrigue will keep readers glued to the page. And while there are multiple twists, the cliffhanger ending will get them hyped to continue the series. Unfortunately, whether The Strength of the Few continues this upward trajectory is up for debate. But this novel nails it. There’s a reason it’s already become one of modern fantasy’s greatest hits.

4) The Shadow Rising by Robert Jordan

Image via Tor Books/Macmillan

A list of fantasy masterpieces wouldn’t be complete without something from The Wheel of Time, and The Shadow Rising is the best of Robert Jordan’s books. The fourth installment of the lengthy fantasy series, The Shadow Rising is when the story truly finds its footing. That’s not to say the prior installments are bad, but they lull in places and lean heavily into setup. The Shadow Rising delivers on everything laid out previously, and it introduces compelling new aspects of this world that alter the way the story moves forward.

The pacing picks up in The Shadow Rising, and it contains some of the best action moments in the entire story. It also features compelling character growth, granting some of the series’ best characters some well-earned time in the spotlight. Later Wheel of Time books can prove hit-or-miss, but this one is Jordan’s story at its best.

3) The Raven Scholar by Antonia Hodgson

Image via Orbit/Hachette Book Group

One of 2025’s best fantasy novels, The Raven Scholar by Antonia Hodgson deserves far more attention for how good it is — and an adaptation would be nice, too. Yet another dark academia story, The Raven Scholar blends fantasy and mystery elements together to stunning effect. The writing is clever and engaging, the politics are easy to get wrapped up in, and the pacing is fast enough to ensure the book is never boring.

The Raven Scholar also benefits from a lovable heroine. Between Neema’s plight and the book’s core mystery, it’s impossible to put down. And while some breakneck fantasy narratives only have that going for them, this manages to hook readers while crafting a masterful world around them.

2) The Poppy War by R.F. Kuang

Image courtesy of Harper Voyager

R.F. Kuang’s books are all incredible, but The Poppy War remains the author’s most impressive feat. Inspired by real-world history — specifically, the Second Sino-Japanese War — the novel crafts a detailed and believable world and conflict. It’s impressive for its use of history, but it also tackles the realities of war and genocide without flinching. Naturally, then, it’s not a pleasant read. However, it does what it sets out to, and does it well.

The realism is part of the book’s appeal, as is its deeply troubled main character, who embarks on a villain arc by the end. Kuang writes all this masterfully, and she manages to surprise readers throughout. While The Poppy War‘s sequels aren’t quite perfect, this first installment basically is.

1) Words of Radiance by Brandon Sanderson

Image courtesy of Tor Books/Macmillan | Cover art by Michael Whelan

Brandon Sanderson is impressive in that he has two books on this list — because, let’s face it, The Stormlight Archive is just as excellent as Mistborn Era 1. All five books are almost perfect, but Words of Radiance is the greatest of them. It benefits from the world and characters being established in The Way of Kings, but it doesn’t have as many lulls or flaws as the later sequels. It simply keeps the momentum going, building on Sanderson’s thorough world-building and expansive cast of characters.

Words of Radiance has many great moments for Kaladin and Shallan, both of whom we care about after the previous book. The sequel also adds to the world in smart ways and contains plenty of action. There’s so much that it flies by, despite being more than 1,000 pages. There are few faults, making it a high point of The Stormlight Archive.

What’s a fantasy book you’d consider a masterpiece? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!