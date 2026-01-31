Every Book In Brandon Sanderson’s Cosmere, Ranked by How Much We Want to See It Adapted

In a big win for fantasy lovers everywhere, Apple TV has acquired the rights to Brandon Sanderson’s shared Cosmere universe. And while adaptations of Mistborn and The Stormlight Archive appear to be at the top of the studio’s to-do list, all the books in the Cosmere seem to be fair game for TV shows and movies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some lend themselves to on-screen storytelling better than others, but Sanderson’s work is generally well suited for it. His books tend to have unique magic systems, immersive backdrops, and lots of action. They’re all strong contenders for movies and shows, but the ones we want to see most are either iconic, have detailed and visually rich worlds, or both. Note: For the sake of this list, individual novellas were skipped and the White Sand graphic novels were treated as one listing.

20) Arcanum Unbounded

Image courtesy of Tor Books/Macmillan

Arcanum Unbounded is Sanderson’s collection of stories and novellas, and while some of them are worth bringing to the screen, the best ones can probably be worked into other adaptations. For example, there’s no reason to tackle The Eleventh Metal, Mistborn: Secret History, or Edgedancer on their own. They’d be better off as part of Mistborn and Stormlight projects. And the other novellas are great, but not nearly as exciting to envision on-screen. They rank lower than Sanderson’s longer literary works, though I wouldn’t complain if Apple TV brought them to the screen.

19) White Sand

Photo courtesy of Dynamite Entertainment

Coming in just above Arcanum Unbounded is Sanderson’s three-volume graphic novel story (with illustrations by Julius Gopez, Fritz Casas, and Julius Ohta): White Sand. Don’t get me wrong, White Sand would make a cool adaptation — and its format proves it has the visual appeal for one. The sand-based magic would no doubt be a selling point, though it’s not as interesting as some of Sanderson’s other systems. And ultimately, the setting and premise aren’t doing anything that groundbreaking in the genre. The story is too short to make much of an impact, though I suppose a TV series could potentially expand on it. Even still, I’m fine with waiting for this one. (Tackling it when Sanderson eventually gets to that prose version of the story might be ideal.)

18) The Sunlit Man

Image courtesy of Tor Books/Macmillan

Of all Sanderson’s Secret Projects, The Sunlit Man is probably the one I’m least eager to see on-screen — and it’s not because it’s a bad book. The Sunlit Man is actually a strong novel, but of the author’s standalones, it’s the least visually interesting. The setting is unique, I’ll give it that. And the book taking place on a planet where characters need to keep moving could make an adaptation of this stand out. It also has the hallmarks of Sanderson’s work, including great twists and characters. But there’s nothing that makes me incredibly eager to see this on-screen. And as we’ve been waiting years for many of Sanderson’s other works to arrive, this one doesn’t feel like a huge priority. (It’s also set later in the Cosmere, so other books need to be adapted first anyway.)

17) Isles of the Emberdark

Image courtesy of Tor Books/Macmillan

Isles of the Emberdark would be a fun adaptation, but I’m in no rush to see it on-screen — mostly because it wouldn’t make sense to tackle this novel any time soon. It’s set well into the Cosmere’s future, which means any adaptation of the shared universe would need to establish a solid foundation before this made sense. It’s also new enough that I’m happy to wait a while. And it’s pretty removed from the other stories,so it really doesn’t need to happen. That said, Apple TV would be wise to at least consider Isles of the Emberdark for adaptation down the line. The lore and sci-fi aspects of it are simply too unique to ignore the potential.

16) The Alloy of Law

Image courtesy of Tor Books/macmillan

Mistborn Era 2 would be incredible on-screen, as its Western and steampunk elements lend themselves to an atmospheric setting and fun genre-bending. However, of all the Wax and Wayne books, The Alloy of Law is the one I’m least excited to see adapted for the screen. It kicks off a journey that I am pumped for, so it lands above Sanderson’s graphic novels and some of his standalones. But The Alloy of Law is slower and less high-stakes than the other Mistborn novels. Apple TV may need to do some heavy lifting to get viewers invested in Wax and Wayne’s story. It’ll be worth it for the rest of the series, though.

15) Elantris

Image courtesy of Tor Books/Macmillan

Elantris often gets categorized as one of Sanderson’s weaker novels, and given that it’s his first published work, that’s not much of a surprise. However, a lot of the issues people have with this book come down to the writing, not the premise. I’d argue a TV or film adaptation has a unique opportunity to improve on the source material because of that. And this prospect makes me really want to see one. There’s a lot of potential in the political setup and world-building of Elantris, though even an enhanced take on the story isn’t as thrilling as a screen adaptation of Sanderson’s larger works (or the ones with more visually interesting magic systems).

14) Shadows of Self

Image courtesy of Tor Books/Macmillan

Building on my excitement for Mistborn Era 2, Shadows of Self may not crack the top 10 Sanderson books I’m excited to see — but it ranks higher than many of his standalones and its predecessor. Shadows of Self reunites us with the characters from The Alloy of Law, this time giving them far more to do and taking on a darker tone than before. The raised stakes and more serious nature of this story will result in a gripping adaptation, assuming the Wax and Wayne books are picked up and renewed for a Season 2. In my opinion, Shadows of Self is the novel that would sell viewers on the full series, especially with its heavy-hitting ending. However, its sequels, Mistborn Era 1, and The Stormlight Archive still make for more promising adaptations.

13) The Bands of Mourning

Image courtesy of Tor Books/Macmillan

The Bands of Mourning comes in right above Shadows of Self, as the third Wax and Wayne book is another one I’m eager to see adapted — but not more than Era 1, Stormlight, and a few select standalones. The Bands of Mourning continues Mistborn Era 2’s trend of getting better and better, which would work well for a TV or film series based on the books. It would keep the momentum going, giving the characters more depth and somehow managing to expand the world during its run. It has great action and twists, though both are par for the course with Sanderson. And he has other books that stand out as a bit more promising in terms of visuals and storytelling.

12) Tress of the Emerald Sea

Image courtesy of Tor Books/Macmillan

Tress of the Emerald Sea is one of the Secret Projects I’m most excited for an adaptation of, so much that it lands above most of Mistborn Era 2 for me. The story is extremely whimsical, which an adaptation can have a lot of fun with. Atmospheric stories like this lend themselves well to movies or TV shows. Handled well, Tress of the Emerald Sea could easily have a Studio Ghibli feel that sets it apart from the rest of the Cosmere (and many other fantasy projects as well). It’s the visual potential that sets this so high on the list for me. It would be especially stunning if animated, but it could work in live-action as well. Of course, while Tress has lots of visual promise, it lacks the epic nature of other options.

11) Wind and Truth

Image courtesy of Tor Books/Macmillan | Cover art by Michael Whelan

The Stormlight Archive is Sanderson’s biggest and most ambitious fantasy series, so naturally, it’s one I’m excited to see on-screen. Most of its installments land in the top 10 adaptations I want to see, but Wind and Truth just misses the cut. That’s not to say it’s a poor ending by any means, but it’s the weakest chapter of The Stormlight Archive‘s first arc. Pacing and tone issues are noticeable, and while they can be tightened up in a TV show, I worry it would remain an underwhelming finale on-screen. Knowing how many TV series are ruined by bad endings, the prospect of Wind and Truth on-screen makes me equal parts excited and nervous.

10) The Lost Metal

Image courtesy of Tor Books/Macmillan

I might be worried about The Stormlight Archive Arc 1’s ending, but if a Mistborn Era 2 adaptation happens, I’m confident it will nail its finale. The Lost Metal closes the Wax and Wayne series on a high note, offering everything viewers could want from an adaptation. It’s emotional, explosive, and has ties to the greater Cosmere. Plus, it still benefits from the setting strengths and great characters introduced in previous chapters. The Lost Metal would pack a powerful punch — though perhaps not as much as the Era 1 or earlier Stormlight Archive books. And there are a couple of standalones I think will feel more fresh as adaptations, as their magic systems will be new to the screen, while Mistborn‘s will already be established in Era 1’s adaptation.

9) Yumi and the Nightmare Painter

Image courtesy of Tor Books/Macmillan

Hands down, the most cinematic of Sanderson’s Secret Project books is Yumi and the Nightmare Painter — and between its compelling story and use of art as magic, it’s an ideal choice for an adaptation. Like Tress of the Emerald Sea, it has a feel that would make for an atmospheric, visually stunning production (and would work well in animation). Yet the characters, world, and plot feel more thought-out than those in Tress of the Emerald Sea, placing this among the top Sanderson books to bring to life. It also has a strong emotional core in its love story. I’d rather see Mistborn Era 1 or The Stormlight Archive first, but if I had to choose a standalone for the screen, this would be my second pick.

8) Rhythm of War

Image courtesy of Tor Books/Macmillan | Cover art by Michael Whelan

Rhythm of War is a great book, but that’s mostly due to its character development and payoff. And those things come in the form of quieter moments, which may not be as exciting to see on-screen as the events of earlier Stormlight Archive books. That reality alone ranks this lower than the other installments, as well as all of Mistborn Era 1. However, if an adaptation of Sanderson’s series gets up to Rhythm of War, viewers will probably be just as eager to see character breakthroughs as they are to witness action and suspense. And Rhythm of War contains both of those things, too. Its pacing is just a bit slower compared to what comes before it.

7) Warbreaker

Image courtesy of Tor Books/Macmillan

The Sanderson standalone I’m most desperate to see brought to the screen is Warbreaker, which has a magic system that’s as awesome as those in The Stormlight Archive and Mistborn — and one that’s just as, if not more, visually promising. The backdrop is also colorful and would look great on-screen, and the pacing of this story lends itself to a binge-worthy movie or show. Held up against the rest of Sanderson’s backlist, it’s not the most iconic addition to the Cosmere. It still falls below Mistborn Era 1 and the best Stormlight Archive books in terms of wanting an adaptation, but it’s the most deserving work outside of them.

6) Oathbringer

Image courtesy of Tor Books/Macmillan | Cover art by Michael Whelan

When it comes to adapting The Stormlight Archive, Oathbringer lands in the middle for me in terms of excitement. There’s a lot to love about this book, and it balances a good mix of action and political maneuvering. The latter could cause an adaptation to lull here, but it could also be really compelling if done well. (Just look at how amazing the early seasons of Game of Thrones were.) The balance between storylines and characters feels a bit uneven as well, which might not work as well on-screen. Of course, it leans in Dalinar’s favor, which I’m certainly not complaining about. Overall, I think the quality of Oathbringer‘s adaptation will depend on the approach to the source material.

5) The Hero of Ages

Image courtesy of Tor Books/Macmillan

As a whole, Mistborn Era 1 is the series I’m most excited for an adaptation of — and all three books come with their own strengths. Of them, The Hero of Ages is probably the least promising, though, if only because I worry about how it will handle its epic ending. The final fight of Era 1 might be massive, but it’s difficult to picture — and explain off the page — which could make it hard to capture in live-action. On top of that, a lot of the best characters are gone or sidelined by this point of the series, and the twists don’t feel nearly as jaw-dropping. Even so, it ties things up nicely and has plenty of action and big character moments in the lead-up to its conclusion. It will be a strong ending for a Mistborn film series, and depending on how it’s done, there’s a chance it could top the first two on-sceen…maybe.

4) The Well of Ascension

Image courtesy of Tor Books/Macmillan

The Well of Ascension gets too much flak, but visually, I think it has more promise for an adaptation than The Hero of Ages. The final battle alone is devastating and epic enough to make this a top candidate for the screen. But even Vin’s one-on-one fights with Zane and a certain team-up between the two characters will be showstoppers on-screen. The Well of Ascension makes good use of all Vin’s training in the previous book, and it builds on the characters even more. All of this makes for an action-packed, powerful sequel from beginning to end. The film version is sure to be just as amazing, though I’m not sure it will top Mistborn‘s opener.

3) The Way of Kings

Image courtesy of Tor Books/Macmillan | Cover art by Michael Whelan

Speaking of openers, The Way of Kings is one of the best first books in a fantasy series. It throws readers right into the action, introducing a magic system that’s incredibly detailed and visually appealing, as well as high political stakes in the first few chapters. The novel’s jumping-off points will make the perfect hooks for an adaptation, and the book doesn’t really let up from there. The Way of Kings is epic and gripping all the way through, so much so that you don’t feel how long the book is while you’re reading it. If Apple TV can recapture that magic on-screen, there’s little doubt The Stormlight Archive will have one of the best first seasons of TV in a long time. Season 2 will be even better though — and Mistborn‘s first chapter might just top it.

2) Words of Radiance

Image courtesy of Tor Books/Macmillan | Cover art by Michael Whelan

Of all The Stormlight Archive books, Words of Radiance is the one I’m most excited about seeing on-screen. It’s in the perfect spot for a TV show: the world and magic are pretty much established at this stage of Sanderson’s story, but everything still feels fresh and exciting. On top of that, while the later Stormlight books slow down for politics and development, this one moves at the same breakneck pace as Book 1. With viewers more invested, I’d say this has the potential to be the most thrilling chapter of the upcoming TV series. It’s very close to being the most exciting book to adapt, but The Final Empire will always be number one for me.

1) Mistborn: The Final Empire

Image courtesy of Tor Books/Macmillan

Perhaps it’s nostalgia driving this book to the top spot, but the prospect of seeing The Final Empire on-screen after all these years is easily the most exciting thing to come of Apple TV’s deal. In my opinion, Sanderson’s Mistborn saga has yet to top its opening book. The action, political stakes, and breakdown of the magic system will all make Mistborn‘s first movie a can’t-miss release. Plus, we’ll get to see one of fantasy’s best antiheroes on screen at long last — and tragically, he’s not really in the later books. The fact that Mistborn will be on the big screen also puts it a step above The Stormlight Archive. It’s going to be a huge day for fantasy fans when this film hits theaters.

Which of Brandon Sanderson’s Cosmere books do you want to see adapted the most? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!