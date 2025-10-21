The Boys Now Has 4 Supes Who Are Officially as Powerful as Homelander (& #2 Will Likely Beat Him in Season 5)

Humans in The Boys universe have it rough. There are beings on Earth with extraordinary power, and they’re not afraid to let off some steam, even if it means taking out a few innocent people. The Supes have a leg-up in life, that’s for sure, but nearly all of them still have to walk on eggshells. The reason for that is the existence of Homelander, the strongest Vought creation of them all, who calls all the shots. Nothing goes down in the Supe world without his approval, and even if anyone goes rogue, they don’t get to draw their next breath because he doesn’t hesitate to take them off the board.

Heading into Season 5 of The Boys, Homelander’s influence has become so damaging that not even the most loyal of Supes can ignore it. There’s sure to be an all-out war that sees the franchise’s strongest characters give the leader of The Seven their best shot. Here are four Supes who are officially as powerful as Homelander, including one that will likely beat him in the show’s final season.

4) Harper

Gen V Season 2 has been all about Cipher, the new dean of God U, working closely with his students to unlock their latent potential. He hasn’t done a very good job choosing his pupils, though, because there’s a powerhouse on his campus that he doesn’t give the time of day: Harper. Referring to herself as a “chameleon,” she can copy anybody’s abilities for 30 seconds. Her big moment comes when she borrows Emma Meyer’s powers, but there might be more important tasks in her future.

Harper will have to get close to acquire Homelander’s bag of tricks, but if she pulls it off, she can teach the unhinged Supe a lesson. After all, Homelander has done some pretty gnarly stuff in well under half a minute. While Harper may lose some of her humanity in the process, her friends can help her get it back once the coast is clear.

3) Marie Moreau

The Supe that Cipher has been keeping his eye on is Marie Moreau, who can control blood. Most people view the power as disgusting, as it manipulates something that has no business being manipulated. However, Cipher, who is responsible for Marie’s creation as part of Project Odessa, sees her as the world’s savior, someone who can use her abilities to heal rather than destroy.

After Marie’s upgrade in Gen V Season 2, she can stop powerful Supes dead in their tracks and probably kill them. She’s yet to take that first step down the dark path, but it’s only a matter of time before she does because the world around her is cruel and unfair. Once Marie is done playing nice, she can turn her attention to Homleander, another Project Odessa success story, and help save the world.

2) Ryan Butcher

All the kids in The Boys universe adore Homelander and The Seven. They’re real-life superheroes who kick butt and take names; what’s not to like? Well, the truth hits Ryan Butcher, Homelander’s son, like a ton of bricks. He doesn’t want to accept the truth about his father and certainly doesn’t want to become a weapon for Billy Buthcer and his allies.

Some time away may help Ryan learn about perspective. In Season 5, he’s sure to return and face off against his dear old dad. The reason that Ryan gets a leg up in this competition is that he has all of the powers his dad has, and it’s going to be tough for Homelander to kill his own child at the end of the day.

1) Thomas Godolkin

The newest player on the scene comes from Gen V Season 2, which reveals in its penultimate episode that Cipher is actually a puppet for Thomas Godolkin, who’s been hiding in plain sight for decades. His plan is to make Marie more powerful so she can heal the world, but he’s also trying out a hobby with his mind-control powers: killing unworthy Supes.

Godolkin doesn’t believe that every Supe is worthy of existing and plans to “cull the herd,” as he puts it. At some point, he’s sure to learn of Homelander’s transgressions and look to take him out as well. Homelander’s mind is already so fragile that a visit from Godolkin might send it over the edge, crowning a new king of the Supes in the process.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!