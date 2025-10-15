The Boys Reveals the Real Villain of the Series (& It Spells Doom for Homelander)

The Boys does a good job of hiding its villains. At the start of the series, there’s certainly something off about The Seven, Vought’s superher team. However, it’s tough for regular people like Hughie Campbell to put their finger on what it is. It takes watching his girlfriend die and meeting Billy Butcher to open Hughie’s eyes, and he begins a long quest to bring down the Compound V-filled establishment. But it feels like every time the titular team cuts off one head, two more grow in its place. The only solution is to take out the top dog, Homelander, who now controls the United States government.

By setting up shop in the Oval Office, Homelander can get the green light to send his army of Supes wherever he wants to. He’s so drunk on power that he just rounds up a bunch of people he doesn’t like and throws them in prison. What Homelander may not realize is that his reign of terror is about to come to an end, and it won’t be Butcher that gets him in the end. No, there’s a new villain in the field who has no qualms about killing those who don’t fit his vision.

Gen V Reveals the Real Mastermind of the Supe Crisis

The big mystery in Gen V has been Cipher, God U’s new dean. After showing up at the school, he takes an interest in Marie Moreau, sending out some of Vought’s strongest to hunt her down and bring her to him. She returns to God U willingly and begins playing Cipher’s game to learn more about Project Odessa. Well, it turns out that she’s the result of the program, and Cipher believes she can be just as powerful as Homelander. To test his theory, he forces Marie to save her dying sister under duress, a task she completes with flying colors. Cipher loses control of the situation after that, though, allowing former Vought CEO Stan Edgar to get his hands on Marie and her friends.

Edgar reveals that he believes the old man Cipher is keeping alive is actually Thomas Godolkin, the school’s founder. Thinking he can help defeat Cipher, Marie goes to rescue Godolkin while all of her friends hold off Cipher in Season 2, Episode 7, “Hell Week.” The healing process makes Godolkin as good as new, so he pulls the rug out and reveals that he’s been Cipher the whole time, pushing Marie to make him whole again so he can begin taking out weak Supes. Godolkin starts by forcing the pledge that had been following Sam around to kill himself. And the guy in the diaper likely won’t be the last Supe Godolkin kills, as he could turn his attention to Vought Tower after finishing his work at the school.

Homelander Could Meet His Match in The Boys Season 5

Taking out someone who can control almost any Supe is a tall task for Marie and her friends. After all, the whole reason they go to God U is because they don’t have total control of their abilities. While they might be able to put up a good fight in Gen V‘s Season 2 finale, the most likely outcome is that they lose to Godolkin and have to regroup, either in another season of their show or in The Boys Season 5. If it’s the latter, they might get away scot-free because Godolkin finds a new enemy in Homelander. Of course, Gen V reveals that Homelander owes his existence to Project Odessa, but there’s no way Godolkin envisioned creating someone so deranged. He may see Homelander as a threat and take him off the board using his mind-control abilities.

How Marie fits into the scenario remains to be seen, as Gen V continues to push the idea that she’s on Homelander’s level. Training more with her friends or even Starlight could give her the upgrade she needs to stop Godolkin in his tracks, but there’s no guarantee. It seems more likely that The Boys franchise is building up a villain it hopes will deliver the dark ending everyone has been theorizing about for years.

