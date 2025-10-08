There’s No More Doubt: The Boys Officially Confirms 1 Supe Is as Powerful as Homelander

The talk of the town in The Boys universe right now is Project Odessa. Starlight comes to Marie Moreau early in Gen V Season 2 and asks the recently escaped college student to return to school and learn all she can about Vought’s initiative. Despite initially being against the plan, Marie goes back to Godolkin University, and it doesn’t take her and her friends long to uncover the truth: she’s one of the only surviving members of Project Odessa. The truth hits Marie like a ton of bricks, and what’s not helping the situation is the fact that God U’s new dean, Cipher, is on her case about mastering her abilities.

Cipher continuously makes strong claims about Marie, saying that she is one of the most powerful Supes on the planet and has the potential to change the world. All that is too much for Marie to take in, so she chooses to ignore her new “mentor” and focus on the bigger picture. Well, a bombshell in Gen V Season 2, Episode 6, forces her to face the truth and come to grips with the fact that she’s the most important figure in the fight against Vought.

Homelander Finally Has Some Real Competition

After Cipher catches on to the plan to expose him, he pulls out the nuclear option, sending Cate Dunlap to Elmira Adult Rehabilitation Center. Marie, Jordan Li, and Emma Meyer aren’t on great terms with the telepath, but they don’t want to see her be tortured or worse, so they set out to rescue her. However, in typical Gen V fashion, the plan backfires, and they all end up in cells. The only silver lining for Marie is that her sister, Annabeth, is also in Elmira. After saving her sister from the brink of death using her blood manipulation ability, Marie and her friends escape after Sam Riordan shows up with a van. They make their way to an abandoned library and try to regroup, only for Vikor to show up and wreak havoc. Fortunately, Victoria Neuman’s daughter, Zoe, arrives in the nick of time and puts the hulking Supe down.

Zoe is there with her grandfather, Stan Edgar, who, of course, is the former CEO of Vought. These days, he’s seeking a way to regain power and overthrow Homelander, just like the rest of the world. What Edgar has that every other entity doesn’t is information. He informs Marie that she and Homelander are the only two test subjects to survive Project Odessa, putting them on an equal playing field. That doesn’t mean she will lose her mind like he has, but her potential is limitless. Once again, the information is too much for Marie to handle. All she wants is to reunite with her sister and live a normal life. While Marie isn’t ready for the big leagues yet, it doesn’t feel like all these comparisons to Homelander are empty promises. The Boys is clearly setting up a battle for the ages.

Marie Is Sure to Get Her Chance at Revenge Before the End of The Boys

With all the moving parts in both Gen V and The Boys, it’s easy to forget that Marie does have beef with Homelander. The leader of The Seven shows up in the finale of Season 1, and while it seems like he’s there to help, he turns on Marie, who is only trying to stop Cate and Sam from killing people, and knocks her out cold. When she wakes up, she and her friends are preparing for their stay in Elmira. All the awful stuff that’s been happening to Marie, including Andre Anderson’s death, can all be traced back to Homelander. There’s even a case to be made that he is to blame for the death of her parents because she was the only reason she was experimented on was because he had survived the tests years earlier.

A confrontation between Marie and Homelander is unlikely to happen in Gen V Season 2. After all, there are only two episodes left, and Cipher still has some tricks up his sleeve. However, all signs are pointing to Marie coming for her pound of flesh before the credits roll on the final season of The Boys. Sure, there are other people in line, such as Billy Butcher and Starlight, but they don’t possess the power that Marie does, as she can actually go toe-to-toe with the most powerful Supe in the world.

Gen V Season 2 is streaming on Prime Video.

