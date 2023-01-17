1923: Brandon Sklenar Teases a Difficult Homecoming for Spencer Dutton

The Yellowstone prequel 1923 is currently on a short break — new episodes of the series will return on Sunday, February 5th — but when the series does return, it's poised to see some big changes for the Dutton family. In the series' third episode, "The War Has Come Home", the Dutton family was ambushed by Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) on their way back to the ranch following a trip into town leading to the death of John Dutton Sr. (James Badge Dale). The ambush also left patriarch Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) in grave condition, prompting Spencer Dutton to be called home from Africa. It's a call — or rather, a letter — that Spencer doesn't exactly read for a few months, but by the end of the midseason finale "War and the Turquoise Tide", Spencer is poised to head back home — but according to Brandon Sklenar it isn't going to be a happy homecoming. The actor told The Wrap that it's going to be a bit more complicated than that.

"I can say that it's not going to be a joyous homecoming, that's for sure," Sklenar said. "I think Spencer's coming in hot and he's got a lot to handle when he gets home. And it's not going to be an easy journey to get there."

What about the Dutton family tree: could Spencer be John Dutton's grandfather?

With John Dutton Sr. dead — and that character presumably being the grandfather of Yellowstone's John Dutton — fans have started to speculate that maybe it's Spencer who is actually John's grandfather. Dale previously admitted that even the show's stars need a flow chart to keep track and that even he isn't quite clear on the tree, which could change depending on what series creator Taylor Sheridan has planned.

"I don't know the tree. We need a flow chart. I've seen them online, when people have tried to create them, Dale said. "I don't know if those are accurate or not. And here's the thing, this is Taylor's universe. We could be saying one thing or thinking one thing and Taylor can decide something else and we'll be watching 1942 and realize it's a little different and he'll change it up."

What is 1923 about?

1923, the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

In addition to Ford 1923 also stars Helen Mirren, Darren Mann ("Animal Kingdom"), Michelle Randolph ("A Snow White Christmas"), James Badge Dale ("Hightown"), Marley Shelton ("Scream"), Brian Geraghty ("Big Sky"), Aminah Nieves ("Blueberry"), and Jerome Flynn ("Game of Thrones").

1923 is now streaming on Paramount+.