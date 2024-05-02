Sheriff Country: Spinoff of Fire Country Picked Up for Series to Premiere in '25

The Fire Country Universe is officially growing! In the second season of CBS' hit firefighter drama, Fire Country set the stage for its first potential spinoff. Morena Baccarin was introduced as Mickey Fox, the sheriff of Edgewater and the stepsister of Cal Fire chief Sharon Leone. Her first episode was meant to act as a potential backdoor pilot to a new Edgewater-set series about the Mickey and her sheriff's office. Well, CBS has now given the new series the green light.

CBS announced on Thursday that it has given a series order to Sheriff Country, with Baccarin returning to play the leading role. She could, in theory, also appear in more episodes of Fire Country in the meantime.

Sheriff Country is now moving forward at the network, but it will be a little while before we see the series debut. CBS ordered Sheriff Country for the 2025-26 TV season, so it won't be around until next fall. That move lines it up with the end of Blue Bloods, the series that airs on Friday nights alongside Fire Country. Blue Bloods is coming to an end after its upcoming season.

Fire Country Spinoff Potential

CBS has been keen on expanding the Fire Country franchise for quite a while. Last summer, CBS chief George Cheeks compared Fire Country to something like NCIS, with the potential for several different shows airing at the same time.

"We are focused on mass-appeal franchises," Cheeks said. "We started with expanding universes, reimagining, but also creating new franchises. And again, this season's number one show was Fire Country, which completely lends itself to building out a whole new universe. So it is really important for us to double down on a franchise focus."

"It became very clear that not only was the show special, it really felt like this could be a great example of us building together a franchise from scratch," he continued. "And so I'm like, 'You guys, congratulations, you got your back nine. Now let's start talking about ideas for new extensions.' They've already come up with some great ones ... We're not necessarily looking at next year. We're looking when they're ready. That's the beauty of the gestation process. We know that we're doubling down on this one, so let's get it right. And whether that means three years down the road or whether that means a Paramount+ original or a CBS original, we'll see where it lands."