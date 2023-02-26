1923 Season Finale Delivers Major Blows to the Dutton Family

The Season 1 finale of Yellowstone prequel 1923 debuted on Sunday and as its stars had previously teased, the episode left a lot of loose ends for fans to deal with while waiting for Season 2 and had quite a few emotional moments. The episode, "Nothing Left to Lose", dealt the Dutton family quite a few more major blows with a lot of loss for the already beleaguered clan.

Warning: spoilers for the Season 1 finale of 1923, "Nothing Left to Lose", beyond this point.

In Montana, the episode saw two major blows for the Dutton family. The first, Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) gets away with murder, literally, when he's released from without bail by the judge after claiming his attack on the Duttons was in self-defense. If that wasn't a blow enough, Jacob (Harrison Ford) who can't afford to pay the taxes on his property at the end of the year, is denied the loan he needs to save the Yellowstone — and Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) takes the opportunity to purchase the lien.

Outside of financial and legal woes, the Montana Duttons deal with another loss as well. Liz (Michelle Randolph), who was previously revealed to be pregnant despite having been shot in the abdomen, loses her baby, prompting a long discussion between her and Jack (Darren Mann) about the situation and what their future holds.

Elsewhere, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and Alex (Julia Schlaepfer) have their own challenges to deal with. It turns out that they are on a ship with Alex's ex, Arthur. After Arthur attacks Spencer, Spencer ends up tossing Arthur overboard in self-defense. Their part of the episode ends with Spencer being hauled off the ship because Alexandra's father doesn't want Alex to be with him. He's taken to shore while she's held hostage on the ship to be taken off to London, though Alex insists that she will. make her way to Montana.

When will 1923 return?

As of now, we don't have a return date for 1923. However, the series was officially renewed for a second season earlier this month so there will be more stories to tell.

"There are more stories to tell… #1923TV will return for a second season," a tweet from the 1923 Twitter account reads. "In the meantime, season 1 continues with new episodes this Sunday, exclusively on @paramountplus. See you soon. #ParamountPlus".

1923 is now streaming on Paramount+.