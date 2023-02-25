1923 Star Teases Emotional Season 1 Finale

The Season 1 finale of Yellowstone prequel 1923 hits Paramount+ on Sunday, February 26th, and series star Aminah Nieves has one piece of advice for fans: get the tissues ready. Speaking with Deadline Nieves, who plays Teonna Rainwater, said that the season finale will be an emotional one — particularly for her character, who escaped an abusive boarding school young indigenous women and has been making a traumatic and difficult journey home — and it "destroyed" her.

"Have your box of tissues at. hand," Nieves said when asked what fans could expect for Teonna. "Episode eight really destroyed me."

Nieves also said that she doesn't know much about what's next in Season 2 of the series, but she has faith we'll continue to follow Teonna's journey.

"I have faith that Teonna will make it to season two," she said. "We don't know anything happening in season two at all. [Taylor Sheridan] hasn't written anything yet."

Nieves isn't the only 1923 star who has teased that a lot will happen in the Season 1 finale. Michelle Randolph, who plays Elizabeth Strafford, said that there are a lot of "loose ends" that Season 2 will need to tie up.

"Thank goodness we have season two," Randolph said. "I'm happy about it, and I think everyone else will be as well. There's a lot of loose ends to tie up."

1923 has officially been renewed for Season 2

Earlier this month, Paramount+ confirmed that 1923 will be back for a second season.

"There are more stories to tell… #1923TV will return for a second season," a tweet from the 1923 Twitter account reads. "In the meantime, season 1 continues with new episodes this Sunday, exclusively on @paramountplus. See you soon. #ParamountPlus"

What Is 1923 About?

1923, the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Harrison Ford) and matriarch Cara (Helen Mirren). The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

In addition to Ford and Mirren, 1923 also stars Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry), and Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones).

1923 streams on Paramount+ with new episodes arriving each Sunday. The Season 1 finale is scheduled to debut on February 26th.