30 Years Later, Hulu is Officially Rebooting Jim Carrey’s Underrated Cult Comedy as a Series

Jim Carrey has quite the catalog of hit films, including classics like Ace Ventura, The Mask, and Dumb and Dumber, and those are just a few of his most notable films. Now one of Carrey’s more underrated cult comedy films is making a return after 30 years, but this time around it’s being developed as a series by Hulu, and with quite the all-star lead duo.

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One of Carrey’s underrated comedy gems is The Cable Guy, and now Deadline is reporting that Hulu has ordered a pilot based on The Cable Guy with two lead stars attached. The pilot will reunite New Girl’s Jake Johnson and Damon Wayans Jr., who will star and executive produce the new series, with Sony Pictures Television producing the series.

Everything We Know About Hulu’s The Cable Guy Series

The pilot for The Cable Guy will be written by Rob Rosell (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Joe Piarulli and Luan Thomas (Cobra Kai). All three are big fans of the original film, and the approach to the remake is described as something similar to what the Fargo TV series did with that film.

That said, it is stated in the report that The Cable Guy series is going to be closer to the original film than Fargo was. Johnson will be playing the role of Chip Douglas (Carrey’s original role), while Wayans Jr will be playing the role of Steven Stephens, who was played by Matthew Broderick in the original movie.

As for the premise, a lot has changed since cable TV was king back in the original film, and so the series is also getting an update that works in the streaming age. Douglas is a lonely cable technician who is reconnected with an old friend after Stephens calls to have his cable turned back on. At first, the reunion is positive for both, but soon Douglas gets obsessive, and things get darkly chaotic from there. You can find the official description for the series below.

“In a world of endless streaming, binging, and algorithms, old-school cable technician Chip Douglas (Johnson) languishes alone — until Steven Stephens (Wayans Jr.) calls to have his cable turned back on, reconnecting Chip with a childhood friend he never forgot. The relationship gives each man something he’s been missing… until Chip’s enthusiasm turns into obsession. Inspired by the movie, the show explores the darkly absurd side of modern-day male friendship.”

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