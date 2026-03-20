Sonic 4 Just Confirmed The Best 2 Character Returns (& 1 Perfect Newcomer)

The first teaser for Sonic the Hedgehog 4 was just dropped by Paramount, revealing that two of the franchise’s most beloved characters are returning for the upcoming sequel. The Sonic movies have been increasing in quality with each entry, and based on recent news about the fourth film, it could be the best one yet. The first teaser for Sonic 4 gives a brief glimpse at what the film will be, teasing the return of several key characters, the Chaos Emeralds, and maybe even time travel.

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The post-credits scenes from Sonic the Hedgehog 3 painted a pretty clear picture of what the fourth film would be. The first scene saw Sonic fighting an army of Metal Sonics, only for Amy Rose to show up and save him, while the second scene teased that Shadow was still alive. These two scenes caused tons of speculation that the fourth film would adapt the story of Sonic CD, with Sonic and Amy teaming up to fight Robotnik and Metal Sonic.

Jim Carrey, Keanu Reeves, & Matt Berry Have Joined The Cast Of Sonic 4

Image Courtesy of Paramount

Alongside the teaser, a cast list for Sonic the Hedgehog 4 was released, confirming several key characters. Most surprisingly, Jim Carrey is returning. Carrey previously played Ivo Robotnik in all three of the Sonic films, with him also playing Gerald Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Both of these Robotniks seemingly died at the end of the third film, meaning that Sonic 4 will have to explain why Robotnik is back. This lends more credence to the time travel theories, as this would be an easy explanation.

On top of that, Keanu Reeves is also returning in Sonic 4. Reeves joined the cast of Sonic 3 as Shadow the Hedgehog, with much of the film’s marketing centering on his inclusion. Due to how high-profile the actor is, fans weren’t sure if he would return in a supporting role after getting the spotlight in Sonic 3. Luckily, it looks like Shadow will be back, joining Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy on their latest adventure.

Finally, a new cast member was added: Matt Berry. Berry is an actor and comedian who has appeared in projects like What We Do in the Shadows, The IT Crowd, and A Minecraft Movie. This will be his debut in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, meaning that we don’t yet know who he is playing. Berry has done tons of voice work in projects like Krapopolis and The Wild Robot, so it wouldn’t be surprising for him to lend his voice to an animated character. However, he could also play a supporting human, similar to Adam Pally’s Wade Whipple.