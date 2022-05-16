✖

Two of FOX Entertainment's top dramas — the emergency responders series 9-1-1 and the health care workers spotlight The Resident — are currently in limbo for the network's 2022 fall schedule. FOX unveiled its 2022-2023 programming slate of returning and new shows in advance of its Upfronts later today. While 9-1-1: Lone Star did get a Season 4 renewal, the original 9-1-1 was missing from the full programming release. 9-1-1 and The Resident are two of FOX's top performers, and there is still the possibility that news on both shows will come during today's Upfronts.

According to Variety, FOX Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier stated FOX is in "good faith negotiations" with 9-1-1 and The Resident producer 20th Television. "FOX Entertainment enters the Upfront – a week literally built for broadcasters to align with advertisers – as the only company, no matter the platform, with advertising at its core. Advertisers have been our focus since the start of this company, and we're proud that this too is proof of FOX's differentiation," said Charlie Collier. "As you'll see during our presentation, building barriers between our best content and our brand-partners simply isn't our business model."

Returning FOX series include dramas 9-1-1: Lone Star (Season 4) and The Cleaning Lady (Season 2); comedies Call Me Kat (Season 3) and Welcome to Flatch (Season 2); animated series The Simpsons (Season 34), Family Guy (Season 20), Bob's Burgers (Season 13), The Great North (Season 3) and Housebroken (Season 2); and unscripted series The Masked Singer (Season 8), Crime Scene Kitchen (Season 2) and, as previously announced, Hell's Kitchen (Season 21). Additional series renewals to be announced.

Joining hit drams The Cleaning Lady and 9-1-1: Lone Star are country music drama Monarch, starring Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins and Anna Friel; crime anthology series Accused, from Homeland and 24 executive producers Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa and House creator David Shore; and missing persons drama Alert, from executive producers Jamie Foxx and John Eisendrath (The Blacklist).

Two new animated comedies include Grimsburg, starring and executive-produced by Jon Hamm; and Krapopolis, from Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon, and starring Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd) and Matt Berry (What We Do in The Shadows).

More unscripted series are joining FOX's schedule, including Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars, the award-winning chef's all-new search for the next big food & drink entrepreneur. Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars will join Next Level Chef, which will debut its second season immediately following Super Bowl LVII, airing Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. The Masked Singer, Crime Scene Kitchen, and, as previously announced, Hell's Kitchen return next season.