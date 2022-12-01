A Charlie Brown Christmas Will Not Air on Broadcast TV This Year

Now that we're officially in December, audiences are diving deep into their favorite holiday movies, TV shows, and specials, with one of the most beloved of these specials being A Charlie Brown Christmas, but the disappointing news for fans is that the special will not be broadcast on TV this year. Later this month, fans will be able to stream it for free on Apple TV+ from December 22nd to December 25th, but after decades of it being a staple of the holiday season, audiences will have to use their streaming devices to check out the special despite previous years seeing Apple TV+ partner with various networks to air the animated special on linear TV.

In this beloved Peanuts special, feeling down about the commercialism of Christmas, Charlie Brown becomes the director of the gang's holiday play. Can he overcome his friends' preference for dancing over acting, find the "perfect" tree, and discover the true meaning of Christmas?

Luckily, Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to check out the special all year long, along with all the various other Peanuts animated specials honoring various holidays. In addition to those other specials honoring other holidays, subscribers also have various other Peanuts programs to watch to get them in the spirit of the season, such as the "Happiness is the Gift of Giving" episode of The Snoopy Show, I Want a Dog for Christmas, and Charlie Brown's Christmas Tales.

In "Happiness Is the Gift of Giving," Snoopy adapts a Christmas poem to help Sally sleep, Charlie Brown makes gifts for his pals, and Snoopy finds waiting to open his presents a challenge. An Apple TV+ original series from Peanuts and WildBrain, The Snoopy Show gives the world's most iconic dog his close-up and dives into new adventures with the happy-dancing, high-flying, big-dreaming beagle, who's joined by best friend Woodstock and the rest of the Peanuts gang. Josh Scherba, Anne Loi, Stephanie Betts, Paige Braddock, Craig Schulz, and Mark Evestaff serve as executive producers. Alex Galatis serves as story editor.

I Want a Dog for Christmas is described, "All Rerun wants from Santa is a dog, but his mother won't let him have one. Spending time with Snoopy provides the perfect pick-me-up. But when Snoopy gets too busy to play with Rerun, they call in a substitute-Snoopy's brother Spike." Charlie Brown's Christmas Tales is described, "Celebrate the merriest time of the year with the Peanuts gang. Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy, and Sally each star in a collection of Christmastime tales from the original Peanuts comic strips."

A Charlie Brown Christmas is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Are you disappointed the special won't be on TV? Let us know in the comments!