Where to Watch A Charlie Brown Christmas This Year

Christmas time is here — so where can you watch A Charlie Brown Christmas this year? Originally broadcast in 1965 on CBS, the network aired the first Peanuts holiday special annually until 2000. The timeless yuletide tradition then moved to ABC, airing there every year until 2019, when Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the Peanuts gang found a new home: on streaming. After a one-night-only showing on PBS and PBS Kids in 2021, the Peanuts Christmas special will not air on broadcast television in 2022. Before you say "good grief!" to the crass commercialism of Christmas, there's a way to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas online for free.

Below, read on to find out where to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas for Christmas 2022 and how to stream the Peanuts holiday specials.

When Is A Charlie Brown Christmas on TV This Year?



The Peanuts Christmas special won't air on broadcast television in 2022. In 2021, Apple agreed to broadcast A Charlie Brown Christmas on PBS and PBS KIDS, but there are no airings scheduled on network or cable TV.

Where to Watch A Charlie Brown Christmas 2022

A Charlie Brown Christmas is available to stream anytime on Apple TV+ with a subscription. New subscribers can sign up for a 7-day Apple TV Plus trial to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas for free; after the 7-day free trial, the price is $6.99/month.

Below, learn how to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas without an Apple TV+ subscription.

How to Watch A Charlie Brown Christmas Streaming Online for Free



A Charlie Brown Christmas is streaming free for nonsubscribers from Thursday, December 22nd, through Sunday, December 25th on Apple TV+. To watch A Charlie Brown Christmas for free without an Apple TV+ subscription, vist tv.apple.com or download the Apple TV app, search for "A Charlie Brown Christmas," and hit Play to stream from December 22nd-December 25th.

Where to Watch I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown 2022

For the first time, you can stream I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown on Apple TV+ starting Friday, December 2nd. An Apple TV+ subscription is required.

Where to Watch Charlie Brown's Christmas Tales 2022

You can watch Charlie Brown's Christmas Tales on Apple TV+ beginning Friday, December 2nd. An Apple TV+ subscription is required.

Where to Watch It's Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown 2022



The second Charlie Brown Christmas special, 1992's It's Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown, is also available to stream anytime on Apple TV+ with a subscription.

Where Can I Buy A Charlie Brown Christmas Digitally Online?



A Charlie Brown Christmas is currently not available to purchase digitally, but the special can be purchased on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD editions wherever movies are sold. The only way to stream A Charlie Brown Christmas is on Apple TV+.

Peanuts Holiday Specials on Apple TV Plus

A Peanuts holiday collection is available for streaming on Apple TV+. The library includes: