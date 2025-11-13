A Cult Favorite Supernatural Comedy Is Finally Streaming Free (And We’re Still Upset It Only Had Two Seasons)

The TV landscape is wildly unpredictable, and even great shows with strong fan bases can find the ax coming down on them far too soon. That was the case for a great supernatural comedy that aired during the golden age of television in the 2000s. More than 20 years after the cult favorite show’s all-too-short two-season run came to an end, fans can finally revisit it on a free streaming platform.

Dead Like Me can now be streamed for free on Tubi. Created by legendary TV writer Bryan Fuller, the comedy-drama aired for just two seasons on Showtime between 2003 and 2004 before it was canceled. As of November 1st, all 29 episodes of the show are streaming on Tubi, where the sequel film Dead Like Me: Life After Death also streams. The series centered around Georgia “George” Lass, a young woman who died at 18 after being struck by a falling toilet seat and wakes up as a grim reaper.

Dead Like Me Is a Cult Favorite That Was Unfairly Canceled

Dead Like Me only ran for two seasons before it was unceremoniously canceled, a decision that boiled down to behind-the-scenes turmoil and creative differences, and that short run remains a massive disappointment. The series was a perfect reflection of the early 2000s TV landscape, a time that saw the rise of quirky, niche-appeal shows and the growing popularity of the supernatural and fantasy genres.

The series, like others in the period, pushed creative boundaries, presenting an unconventional and dark premise that made the macabre subject of death palatable through a combination of offbeat humor, supernatural fantasy elements, and a character-driven story. Dead Like Me finds humor in normalizing the afterlife, a place that is just as mundane as life on Earth and where grim reapers are not ethereal beings but people simply trying to make rent and do laundry. The exploration of death, grief, and the afterlife is presented in a charming case-of-the-week formula, with each episode focusing on a different soul and often hilariously absurd deaths, while weaving an endearing overarching storyline about George’s new life.

The quirky and poignant dramedy was well-loved during its initial run and has since become a cult classic, making its arrival to a free streaming service like Tubi an especially exciting addition. The series holds an overall 84% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, with Season 2 reaching the coveted perfect 100% rating.

