Twice-Canceled Comedy Series Finds New Streaming Home (And It’s Just as Good as You Remember)

The streaming era has thankfully given dead shows the opportunity to live on, and that is now the case for a critically acclaimed comedy that was canceled far too soon. As November rolled in, all of the major streaming services began making major updates to their streaming catalogs, bring long lists of TV shows and movies to their platforms. Netflix has been no different, the streamer welcoming dozens of new titles already this month, including a hit comedy series that was canceled not once, but twice.

As of November 4th, Netflix subscribers can stream both seasons of Minx, the 1970s Los Angeles-set series about a young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first erotic magazine for women. Created by Ellen Rapoport as one of the first series developed as an HBO Max original, Minx premiered in 2022 and was an instant hit with critics. Although the show was initially renewed for a second season, HBO canceled the show while Minx Season 2 was in production. The show was initially renewed for a second season before HBO canceled Minx while Season 2 was in production. After Starz swept in and saved the series, releasing Season 2 in July 2023, Minx was canceled for a second and final time in 2024.

Minx Is a Must-Watch Comedy

Minx was unfortunately one of those shows that ended far too soon, and it absolutely deserved many more seasons. Through its unique premise of a feminist co-founding an erotic magazine, the series offered a highly entertaining and funny exploration of female sexuality and empowerment that, despite its vibrant and authentic 1970s setting, still resonates with contemporary audiences. Timely relevance aside, the witty writing and well-developed characters made Minx a show that was easy to get pulled into, the classic odd couple pairing of prim and idealistic young feminist Joyce and sleazy but well-meaning adult entertainment publisher Doug being one of the highlights of the show that drove the show’s core comedy and conflict.

Although Minx ultimately suffered from low viewership, it was overwhelmingly loved by critics. Both seasons are “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with respective 98% and 89% critic scores, the series holding an overall critic score of 93%. TV Guide’s Kelly Connolly described the series as “a bouncy, feel-good show that taps into the elation of creating something new where there was nothing before,” and Meghan O’Keefe wrote for Decider that “Minx is effervescently fun, full of heart and smarts, and a heck of a lot of promise for what’s still to come.”

What’s New on Netflix?

Minx is one of two new-to-Netflix shows in November. The streamer is also now home to Broadchurch Seasons 1-3. Several original series have also returned or premiered this month, including Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2, The Vince Staples Show Season 2, and Sesame Street Volume 1. On the movie front, Netflix subscribers can stream hits like Back to the Future, Charlie’s Angels, Doctor Sleep, and The Hangover, as well as Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, which is dominating the Netflix movie charts.

