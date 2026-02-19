One of the Most Important Sci-Fi Masterpieces Ever Is Getting Another Long-Awaited Sequel This Year

The Blade Runner franchise is one of the most iconic sci-fi series ever, and another entry in it is finally releasing in 2026, after years of waiting. The original Blade Runner is a masterpiece, with Ridley Scott’s iconic film being one of the most inspirational pieces of sci-fi media ever. Countless movies, TV shows, and video games have been influenced by Blade Runner‘s cyberpunk neo-noir style, proving how important the film is to the genre’s history.

Blade Runner finally returned in 2017 with the release of Blade Runner 2049. Denis Villeneuve took Ridley Scott’s original world and expanded on it, leading to a legacy sequel that was received almost as well as the original film. An anime TV series titled Blade Runner: Black Lotus was released in 2021, but this was the most recent entry in the franchise. However, after years of waiting, Blade Runner is finally coming back.

Blade Runner 2099 Will Release In 2026

Although an exact release date hasn’t been revealed yet, it has been confirmed that the next Blade Runner project will be released in 2026. Blade Runner 2099 is a live-action Blade Runner TV series that will be released on Amazon Prime Video sometime this year. The series will star Michelle Yeoh as a replicant named Olwen and Hunter Schafer as Cora. Very little is known about the story of the series, outside of the fact that it is a sequel to Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049.

The show was first revealed in 2021, with Ridley Scott serving as an executive producer. Behind-the-scenes troubles and the 2023 WGA strike caused delays in the show’s production, but filming finally began in May 2024 and wrapped in December of the same year. The show has been in post-production since then, with it finally getting close to release.

Blade Runner 2099 will release almost a decade after Blade Runner 2049, with the series acting as a serious test of the franchise’s longevity. The first legacy sequel drew a lot of interest, as it was finally a continuation of one of the most beloved sci-fi movies of all time. However, the film only made $276.6 million against a budget of $185 million, despite bringing back original star Harrison Ford.

Blade Runner 2099 is an even riskier venture, as it is a TV show sequel to a less-popular movie. The Blade Runner franchise is a big name, but Blade Runner 2099 isn’t a guaranteed success. Hopefully, the show does well, as it has the chance to revitalize the sci-fi franchise. However, it remains to be seen whether Blade Runner 2099 will have the same impact as the original sci-fi masterpiece.