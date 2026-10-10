New VisionQuest Video Just Revealed the Return of Another MCU Hero (& It Completes a 3 Show Story)

The latest VisionQuest trailer showed a lot of characters who will appear in the upcoming Disney+ MCU series, but there are eagle-eyed fans who believe they spotted the return of another character who hasn’t been announced yet. The series features the return of White Vision, a character who has not been seen in the main MCU since the end of WandaVision. In the new series, White Vision has to deal with Ultron, whom the original Vision had downloaded into his memory banks before destroying the villain’s body in Avengers: Age of Ultron. He also has several other AI characters to deal with, including JARVIS, EDITH, and the newly arrived JOCASTA. Add in Vision and Wanda Maximoff’s son, Tommy, and this is a loaded cast.

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There is one scene in the trailer that might hint at one more character who could arrive in VisionQuest, and it is important that this happens. A still from the VisionQuest footage shows Vision seemingly getting the Mind Stone reinserted into his head, and there are two hands that appear to be doing this. One of those hands has blue-painted fingernails, and fans are certain this is Vision’s other son, Billy.

First potential look at Joe Locke’s Billy/Wiccan in ‘VISIONQUEST’ pic.twitter.com/In4oYzpfdS — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) October 10, 2026

VisionQuest Trailer Hints at Return of Wiccan

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Billy Kaplan debuted in Agatha All Along, the second series in the trilogy that started with WandaVision. That series revealed that Billy was actually a teenager who had the soul of Billy Maximoff, one of the two kids that Wanda created in WandaVision. She let the kids and her Vision dissipate at the end of the series when she agreed to release the town of Westview from her control. Billy went into the body of the teenager Billy Kaplan. In Agatha All Along, Billy found Tommy’s soul and then used his magic to place it in the body of a drowning young man who was the victim of a teen prank. At the end of that series, Billy set out to find his brother.

Tommy Shepherd is who Vision is trying to save in VisionQuest, and he is the young man with the spirit of Tommy Maximoff in him. The series’ trailers also show that Vision is trying to find his place in the world, knowing he is not the same person as the original Vision, but wanting to know what his purpose is. Ultron isn’t making it easy, but finding not only Tommy, but also Billy, could help finally make Vision whole. It is also important to finish the story of this trilogy, with the only loose end being Wanda Maximoff herself. If Billy and Tommy can make Vision whole again, that could also free them up to move on and become Wiccan and Speed in the formation of the Young Avengers or Champions in the future.

Many fans were confused by the post, seeing only Vision in the image. The fans who noticed the fingernails immediately identified it as Wiccan’s hand, with the other blurry, more flesh-colored hand likely Tommy’s, moving at superspeed. One commenter even pointed out how bringing in Wiccan to help Vision makes sense because Billy has the same powers as his mother.

It makes sense, in order for White Vision to get his signature Mind Stone beam back, he needs to be fueled by the exact same source that created his original MCU consciousness: Chaos Magic, aka what mystically powers both Billy and Tommypic.twitter.com/6xFHOlXoaK — dizzy ✮ vision quest (@scarletfication) October 10, 2026

WandaVision started with Wanda creating her own family in a fantasy world she created. She used her chaos magic to create a new Vision and her twin boys, and then she had to give it all up when she realized how many people she was hurting by holding a town hostage to her fantasies. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Wanda tried to forcibly recreate her family before sacrificing herself in the end to stop the threat of the Darkhold on her soul. Now, with Agatha All Along bringing back Billy and VisionQuest bringing back Tommy and Vision, all that remains is for Wanda to return to make their family whole again.

Do you think those fingernails belong to Billy in VisionQuest? Let us know what you want to see happen in the show in the comments below.