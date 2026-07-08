A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Just Restored a 12-Year Game of Thrones Streak That House of the Dragon Ruined

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has fixed a big streak for the Game of Thrones franchise, after House of the Dragon broke it. The prequel, which debuted in January 2026, was a notable departure from HBO’s other Westeros shows. With episodes only around 30 minutes long, and a much lighter tone, it felt like a breath of fresh air and proved that the saga could be diversified. Attention has since returned to House of the Dragon with the release of Season 3, bringing us back to the epic Thrones feel, but AKOTSK has just scored another victory.

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A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has been nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmy Awards 2026, getting a nod at the very first time of asking. Previously, every single season of Game of Thrones was nominated in the category, as was House of the Dragon Season 1. Unfortunately, at last year’s nominations, HOTD Season 2 broke the streak by failing to get a nod in the category, but A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has immediately put things right. In total, it picked up nine nominations, with the others including:

Outstanding Cinematography

Outstanding Sci-Fi/Fantasy Costumes

Outstanding Production Design

Outstanding Sci-Fi/Fantast Hairstyling

Outstanding Music Composition

Outstanding Sound Editing

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

Outstanding Stunt Performance

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms’ Emmy Nomination Is Deserved, But Will It Win?

Image via HBO

It’s great to see A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms rewarded and, despite its shorter length, being so as a drama. Although it has plenty of (oft-crude) humor, a lighter touch, and smaller scale than other Game of Thrones shows, it is in no way lesser. There’s plenty of heft to the series, which has some major twists, some genuine emotion, and explores weighty themes in its own right. Its budget might be lower, but the production values are still high, the performances from the entire cast are great, and the writing is the best the Thrones franchise has had in many a year.

Now that it has been nominated, the next question is: will it win? And the answer to that is… probably not. Game of Thrones became an Emmys juggernaut, winning Outstanding Drama Series an incredible four times (a record it shares with Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law, The West Wing, and Mad Men), for Seasons 5, 6, 7, and 8, though notably not for any of its first four seasons, which lost out to Mad Men, Homeland, and Breaking Bad (twice). House of the Dragon Season 1, meanwhile, lost out to Succession Season 4, which there is no shame in. And it’s an equally tall order for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which is up against:

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends and Neighbors

Of those, the clear standout is The Pitt. The HBO drama, which is set in a Pittsburgh trauma center, won Outstanding Drama Series for its first season last year, and there’s no sign of its momentum slowing things down. The series leads all nominees with a total 25 nominations, including Best Actor, three for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama, and four for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama. Also, unlike most of the competition, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms does not have nominations in any of the acting, writing, or directing categories.

That adds up to make a victory very unlikely, but it’s also great to see it nominated, though a Supporting Actor nod for someone like Daniel Ings, Bertie Carvel, or Sam Spruell would’ve been very fair at the very least, and its fifth episode (which has the Trial of the Seven) would’ve been worthy of a directing nod. Still, this is an impressive feat, and worth celebrating as Game of Thrones‘ real return to form.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 is available to stream on HBO Max, and will return for Season 2 in 2027.

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