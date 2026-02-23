Every Game of Thrones Show, Ranked Worst to Best (Based on Their First Season)

HBO’s Game of Thrones franchise has been steadily growing since the main show’s ending in 2019 — and while the original series remains the best of them, its spinoffs are starting to showcase a similar level of quality. It’s no secret that Game of Thrones is basically the standard for fantasy on television. And while its current spinoffs aren’t on quite the same level, they’re some of the best fantasy offerings to emerge from the 2020s.

And now that all three series have at least one season, it’s possible to pinpoint which are the strongest. This could change as House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms continue. Game of Thrones is proof of how quickly things can turn around. However, this is where each of the franchise’s series ranks presently. For most, their places won’t come as much of a surprise.

3) House of the Dragon

Image via HBO

House of the Dragon is the weakest of HBO’s three Game of Thrones series so far, though Season 3 has the potential to change that. Like Game of Thrones, HOTD is centered on a fight for the Iron Throne. However, it’s on a much smaller scale, chronicling a Targaryen civil war rather than a conflict between several Great Houses of Westeros. This should make the prequel more intimate, but unfortunately, it’s difficult to get attached to more than a handful of characters. There just isn’t enough time spent with supporting players, the result of the timeframe Season 1 covers and Season 2’s shorter episode count.

The character work is much better handled in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and Game of Thrones, which is why HOTD lands behind both of them. Despite its dragons and physical altercations, it also hasn’t reached the heights of Game of Thrones‘ best battle episodes. Judging by House of the Dragon Season 3’s action-packed trailer, it could finally do so. But even if it does, it still has the changes to the source material and George R.R. Martin’s criticisms to contend with.

2) A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Image via HBO

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is just a single, six-episode season into its run, but it’s already ahead of House of the Dragon — and could rival Game of Thrones, if it continues to capitalize on its strengths. The newest spinoff is a very different type of story, with a smaller production budget, more focused narrative, and quite a bit more humor. It’s the sort of refresh the franchise needs, though, and it excels when it comes to character writing. Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell are already iconic as Ser Duncan the Tall and Egg, and even supporting players like Lyonel Baratheon, Baelor Targaryen, and Raymun Fossoway leave a strong enough impression to care about their fates.

And despite being slower and having a smaller scope, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 5 still manages to deliver one of the franchise’s most gripping action-based episodes. On top of that, it continues Game of Thrones’ tradition of having a quieter, character-focused finale that leaves you chomping at the bits for more episodes. Sadly, it’s not enough to overtake a legacy that spans many seasons. Fortunately, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 is confirmed, and it could grow to match Game of Thrones‘ glory.

1) Game of Thrones

Image Courtesy of HBO

House of the Dragon doesn’t compare, and it’s too soon to say if A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will, so Game of Thrones still tops any ranking of the franchise’s series. Despite Game of Thrones falling off in its later outings, the first few seasons are peak fantasy television — and the even the later ones are far above most of the other available fare. While its spinoffs shine in specific areas, Game of Thrones succeeds in all of them. It has the incredible character work and writing of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (well, most of it does), and it benefits from the action and stakes House of the Dragon works to convey.

With Game of Thrones, all of these strengths felt fresh too, as it benefited from being a groundbreaking fantasy project for its time. The gruesome deaths and shocking revelations of House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will, sadly, always pale in comparison, as viewers now expect such things. With Game of Thrones, they stood out far more distinctly.

What's your favorite Game of Thrones series so far?