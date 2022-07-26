A League of Their Own: New Trailer Released for Amazon Prime Video Series

Prime Video has released a new trailer for A League of Their Own, its upcoming adaptation of Penny Marshall's 1992 film of the same name about women playing in the All-American Girl's Baseball League. Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham created the series. They executive produce with Hailey Wierengo, Desta Tedros Reff, and Jamie Babbit. According to the official synopsis, "A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball, both in and outside of the AAGPBL. The show follows Carson (Abbi Jacobson) and Max (Chanté Adams) and a new ensemble of sharp and hilarious characters as they carve their paths toward the field, along the way finding their teams and themselves."

A League of Their Own features a cast of new and familiar characters. It stars Abbi Jacobson as Carson, Chanté Adams as Max, D'Arcy Carden as Greta, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Clance, Roberta Colindrez as Lupe, Nick Offerman as Dove, Saidah Arrika Ekulona as Toni, Kate Berlant as Shirley, Kendall Johnson as Gary, Kelly McCormack as Jess, Alex Désert as Edgar, Priscilla Delgado as Esti, Aaron Jennings as Guy, Molly Ephraim as Maybelle, Melanie Field as Jo, Dale Dickey as Beverly.

"There's no crying in baseball, or at Prime Video," Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios said when the series was announced. "Will and Abbi have taken a classic movie, reimagining it for a new generation with new characters and their own fresh, modern vision on a timeless story of big dreams, friendship, love, and, of course, baseball. We're so excited to partner with Sony to bring this emotional, exciting new series to our Prime Video customers around the world."

"28 years ago, Penny Marshall told us a story about women playing professional baseball that up until then had been largely overlooked. We grew up obsessed with the film, like everyone else. Three years ago, we approached Sony with the idea of telling a new, still overlooked set of those stories. With the help of an enormously talented team of collaborators, an amazing cast, and the devoted support of Amazon to this project, we feel beyond lucky and excited to get to bring these characters to life." Graham and Jacobson said. "It took grit, fire, authenticity, wild imagination and a crackling sense of humor for these players to achieve their dreams. We're hoping to bring audiences a story with all of those qualities."

A League of Their Own premieres on Prime Video on August 12th.