Matlock Reboot and Young Sheldon Spinoff Set for Fall '24 Premieres on CBS

Two familiar franchises are officially part of CBS' Fall 2024 schedule. On Thursday, the network announced its slate of programming for the upcoming fall season, confirming that both the "reimagining" of Matlock and the Young Sheldon spinoff series Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage are included. Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage will debut on Thursdays at 8/7c, followed by new episodes of Ghosts. Matlock will then air on Thursdays at 9/8c.

Matlock, which stars Academy Award winner Kathy Bates, was originally expected to be part of the 2023 season, but was delayed to the 2024-2025 cycle amid last year's Hollywood strikes.

What Is the Matlock Reboot About?

MATLOCK stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice. Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

MATLOCK is inspired by the classic television series of the same name. MATLOCK stars Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, Beau Bridges as Senior, Yael Grobglas as Shae, Skye P. Marshall as Olympia, Jason Ritter as Julian, David Del Rio as Billy and Leah Lewis as Sarah. Bates, Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen and John Will are executive producers. Kat Coiro directed the pilot from a script written by Urman. The series is produced by CBS Studios.

What Is the Young Sheldon Spinoff About?

Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage will follow Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage. Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland will serve as executive producers of the series, from Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television.

"It has been a privilege to spend the last seven years with Sheldon and the Cooper family and now this wonderful journey will continue with Georgie and Mandy," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement when the series was first announced to be in development. "Chuck and both Steves have done a masterful job developing these characters and entertaining generations of fans with relatable, heartwarming stories brought to life by Montana and Emily. We eagerly look forward to the next chapter in this beloved universe."

