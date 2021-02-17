Netflix Announces Live-Action Wednesday Addams TV Series From Tim Burton

✖

The Addams Family is coming back to the world of live-action television, and visionary filmmaker Tim Burton is getting behind the camera for the new effort. It was announced last year that Burton was going to direct a live-action Addams Family series, and that Smallville EPs Alfred Gough and Miles Millar would be serving as showrunners. On Wednesday afternoon, Netflix announced that it would be releasing the new series, and that it's not actually about the entire Addams family. The new show is called Wednesday, and it's about everyone's favorite troublemaker.

A first season of Wednesday has been ordered by Netflix with Burton, Gough, and Millar serving as executive producers. The series is going to be a coming-of-age mystery about Wednesday, while she deals with supernatural occurrences at Nevermore Academy.

Tim Burton is bringing Wednesday Addams to Netflix in a live-action coming-of-age series! Burton will also make his TV directorial debut on the sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery that follows Wednesday as a student at Nevermore Academy pic.twitter.com/8ei3wIUrxq — Netflix (@netflix) February 17, 2021

"We then got the call that visionary director and lifelong Addams Family fan Tim Burton wanted to make his television directorial debut with this series," Netflix original series director Teddy Biaselli said in a release. "Tim has had a history of telling empowering stories about social outsiders like Edward Scissorhands, Lydia Deitz, and Batman. And now he brings his unique vision to Wednesday and her spooky classmates at Nevermore Academy.

Here's the official Wednesday logline from Netflix:

"The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

At this time, Netflix hasn't announced any casting or release windows for Wednesday.

What do you think of Netflix's spooky new series? Are you looking forward to seeing Tim Burton take on TV? Let us know in the comments!