Tim Burton Addams Family Live-Action Show in Development With Smallville Producers

After a successful and animated outing on the big screen in 2018, TV's kookiest family is returning to our living rooms. The Addams Family is getting a television reboot in the near future, with an all-star creative team set to bring the iconic group to life once again. Beetlejuice and Batman director Tim Burton is developing the rebooted series and serving as executive producer, working alongside the duo of Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who are going to serve as head writers and showrunners. Gough and Millar are best known for creating and producing the hit DC series Smallville.

